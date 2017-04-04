PlayStation Store: arrivano Persona 5, PaRappa e i giochi Plus di Aprile

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Come ogni martedì, il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tanti nuovi contenuti per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 e Vita. Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle novità ora disponibili per il download.

Questa settimana, PlayStation 4 propone una line-up che include Persona 5, Has-Been Heroes, PaRappa The Rapper, LEGO City Undercover, Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition e la demo di Dragon Quest Heroes II.

PlayStation 4

  • Flying Bunny
  • Persona 5
  • Has-Been Heroes
  • PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
  • PaRappa The Rapper – Original Soundtrack
  • Blackwood Crossing
  • Drawn to Death
  • Dragon Quest Heroes II Demo
  • LEGO City Undercover
  • Plutobi The Dwarf Planet Tales
  • Digerati Horror/Halloween Bundle
  • BRIKS
  • Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition
  • Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition Bundle
  • ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny
  • Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
  • Atomic Ghost Fleet
  • Cocos Shark Island
  • David Attenborough’s First Life VR

PlayStation 3

  • Persona 5

PlayStation Vita

  • Tower Defense Collection 7 in 1
  • Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey

Inoltre, vi ricordiamo che a partire da oggi sono disponibili anche i giochi gratis di aprile per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus, tra cui troviamo Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime e Drawn to Death.

