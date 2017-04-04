PlayStation Store: arrivano Persona 5, PaRappa e i giochi Plus di Aprile

Come ogni martedì, ileuropeo si aggiorna con tanti nuovi contenuti per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 e Vita. Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle novità ora disponibili per il download.

Questa settimana, PlayStation 4 propone una line-up che include Persona 5, Has-Been Heroes, PaRappa The Rapper, LEGO City Undercover, Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition e la demo di Dragon Quest Heroes II.

PlayStation 4

Flying Bunny

Persona 5

Has-Been Heroes

PaRappa the Rapper Remastered

PaRappa The Rapper – Original Soundtrack

Blackwood Crossing

Drawn to Death

Dragon Quest Heroes II Demo

LEGO City Undercover

Plutobi The Dwarf Planet Tales

Digerati Horror/Halloween Bundle

BRIKS

Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition

Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition Bundle

ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey

Atomic Ghost Fleet

Cocos Shark Island

David Attenborough’s First Life VR

PlayStation 3

Persona 5

PlayStation Vita

Tower Defense Collection 7 in 1

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey

Inoltre, vi ricordiamo che a partire da oggi sono disponibili anche i giochi gratis di aprile per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus, tra cui troviamo Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime e Drawn to Death.