PlayStation Store: arrivano Persona 5, PaRappa e i giochi Plus di Aprile

Questa settimana, PlayStation 4 propone una line-up che include Persona 5, Has-Been Heroes, PaRappa The Rapper, LEGO City Undercover, Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition e la demo di Dragon Quest Heroes II.
PlayStation 4
- Flying Bunny
- Persona 5
- Has-Been Heroes
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- PaRappa The Rapper – Original Soundtrack
- Blackwood Crossing
- Drawn to Death
- Dragon Quest Heroes II Demo
- LEGO City Undercover
- Plutobi The Dwarf Planet Tales
- Digerati Horror/Halloween Bundle
- BRIKS
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition Bundle
- ArmaGallant: Decks of Destiny
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
- Atomic Ghost Fleet
- Cocos Shark Island
- David Attenborough’s First Life VR
PlayStation 3
- Persona 5
PlayStation Vita
- Tower Defense Collection 7 in 1
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey
Inoltre, vi ricordiamo che a partire da oggi sono disponibili anche i giochi gratis di aprile per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus, tra cui troviamo Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime e Drawn to Death.