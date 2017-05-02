PlayStation Store: arrivano Prey e Darksiders Fury's Collection War and Death

Come ogni martedì, ecco cheaggiorna il catalogo delcon numerose novità. Di seguito, andiamo a riportarvi l'elenco di tutte le new entry di questa settimana.

PlayStation 4

Fra le novità più rilevanti di questa settimana, troviamo indubbiamente il debutto di Prey di Arkane Studios, ma anche l'arrivo Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment, e dei DLC per Nioh e NieR: Automata. Poche ore fa, inoltre, è stata avvistato Darksiders Fury's Collection - War and Death, dopo che Amazon ha erroneamente svelato l'arrivo del terzo capitolo della serie action. Di seguito, trovate l'intero elenco delle novità.

ACA Neo-Geo Last Resort

GNOG

Super Rude Bear Resurrection

Paladins

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death

TumbleSeed

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment

Digerati Bundle 4 Pack Part 3

Prey

AFL Evolution

Dreamfall Chapters

World to the West

Birthdays the Beginning Demo

PlayStation 4 DLC

Nioh: Dragon of the North

NieR Automata:3C3C1D119440927

Niente di nuovo, invece, per i possessori di PlayStation 3 e PlayStation Vita. Siete soddisfatti dei titoli previsti su PlayStation 4 per questa settimana?