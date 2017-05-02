PlayStation Store: arrivano Prey e Darksiders Fury's Collection War and Death

PlayStation 4
Fra le novità più rilevanti di questa settimana, troviamo indubbiamente il debutto di Prey di Arkane Studios, ma anche l'arrivo Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment, e dei DLC per Nioh e NieR: Automata. Poche ore fa, inoltre, è stata avvistato Darksiders Fury's Collection - War and Death, dopo che Amazon ha erroneamente svelato l'arrivo del terzo capitolo della serie action. Di seguito, trovate l'intero elenco delle novità.
- ACA Neo-Geo Last Resort
- GNOG
- Super Rude Bear Resurrection
- Paladins
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- TumbleSeed
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
- Digerati Bundle 4 Pack Part 3
- Prey
- AFL Evolution
- Dreamfall Chapters
- World to the West
- Birthdays the Beginning Demo
PlayStation 4 DLC
- Nioh: Dragon of the North
- NieR Automata:3C3C1D119440927