  4. PlayStation Store: arrivano Prey e Darksiders Fury's Collection War and Death

Come ogni martedì, ecco che Sony aggiorna il catalogo del PlayStation Store con numerose novità. Di seguito, andiamo a riportarvi l'elenco di tutte le new entry di questa settimana.

PlayStation 4
Fra le novità più rilevanti di questa settimana, troviamo indubbiamente il debutto di Prey di Arkane Studios, ma anche l'arrivo Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment, e dei DLC per Nioh e NieR: Automata. Poche ore fa, inoltre, è stata avvistato Darksiders Fury's Collection - War and Death, dopo che Amazon ha erroneamente svelato l'arrivo del terzo capitolo della serie action. Di seguito, trovate l'intero elenco delle novità.

  • ACA Neo-Geo Last Resort
  • GNOG
  • Super Rude Bear Resurrection
  • Paladins
  • Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
  • TumbleSeed
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
  • Digerati Bundle 4 Pack Part 3
  • Prey
  • AFL Evolution
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • World to the West
  • Birthdays the Beginning Demo

PlayStation 4 DLC

  • Nioh: Dragon of the North
  • NieR Automata:3C3C1D119440927
Niente di nuovo, invece, per i possessori di PlayStation 3 e PlayStation Vita. Siete soddisfatti dei titoli previsti su PlayStation 4 per questa settimana?

