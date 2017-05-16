PlayStation Store: arrivano The Surge, Farpoint e Injustice 2

PlayStation 4
Su PlayStation 4 segnaliamo l'arrivo di Injustice 2, The Surge, Farpoint, Tango Fiesta, Elliot Quest e Shadow Warrior 2. Di seguito, la lista completa delle novità.
- The Surge
- CrossOut Lavabird Founder Bundle
- Crossout Armored Turtle Founder Bundle
- Future Unfolding
- Skyforge The Risen Exiles – Class Bundle
- Seasons After Fall
- Skyforge: Monk Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Warlock/Witch Quickplay Pack
- ACA Neo Geo The King of Fighters '95
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Demo
- Farpoint
- Injustice 2 Standard Edition
- Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition
- Tango Fiesta
- Dick Wilde
- Elliot Quest
- ACA Neo Geo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
- Black & White Bushido
- Uncanny Valley – Digerati Bundle 6 Pack Part 1
- Portal Knights Sapphire Throne Edition
- Shadow Warrior Complete Collection
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Akiba’s Beat
- Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island
- Chroma Squad
PlayStation Vita
- Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Hakuoki Kyoto Winds
- Operation Babel New Tokyo Legacy
I possessori di PlayStation Vita potranno scaricare Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas, Hakuoki Kyoto Winds e Operation Babel New Tokyo Legacy.
Quanto è interessante?