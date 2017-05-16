Injustice 2 Oggi alle ore 21:00

Botte da orbi con i supereroi DC Comics!

PlayStation Store: arrivano The Surge, Farpoint e Injustice 2

Anche questa settimana il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tante novità: demo, giochi completi e DLC per PlayStation 4 e Vita, di seguito la lista completa dei nuovi contenuti ora disponibili per il download.

PlayStation 4
Su PlayStation 4 segnaliamo l'arrivo di Injustice 2, The Surge, Farpoint, Tango Fiesta, Elliot Quest e Shadow Warrior 2. Di seguito, la lista completa delle novità.

  • The Surge
  • CrossOut Lavabird Founder Bundle
  • Crossout Armored Turtle Founder Bundle
  • Future Unfolding
  • Skyforge The Risen Exiles – Class Bundle
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Skyforge: Monk Quickplay Pack
  • Skyforge: Necromancer Quickplay Pack
  • Skyforge: Warlock/Witch Quickplay Pack
  • ACA Neo Geo The King of Fighters '95
  • Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Demo
  • Farpoint
  • Injustice 2 Standard Edition
  • Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition
  • Tango Fiesta
  • Dick Wilde
  • Elliot Quest
  • ACA Neo Geo Galaxy Fight: Universal Warriors
  • Black & White Bushido
  • Uncanny Valley – Digerati Bundle 6 Pack Part 1
  • Portal Knights Sapphire Throne Edition
  • Shadow Warrior Complete Collection
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Akiba’s Beat
  • Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island
  • Chroma Squad

PlayStation Vita

  • Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas
  • Hakuoki Kyoto Winds
  • Operation Babel New Tokyo Legacy

I possessori di PlayStation Vita potranno scaricare Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas, Hakuoki Kyoto Winds e Operation Babel New Tokyo Legacy.

