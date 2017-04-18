PlayStation Store: arrivano Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap, Shiness e Deformers

Novità PlayStation 4
- Guardians of the Galaxy A Telltale Series - Episodio 1
- Guardians of the Galaxy A Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- ATV Renegades
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Late Shift
- Rise & Shine
- Flinthook
- Shiness The Lightning Kingdom
- Use Your Words
- Zheros
- Stern Pinball Arcade
- VR Invaders – Complete Edition
- Digerati Bundle 4 Pack Part 2
- Shred It!
- Bandit Six: Combined Arms
- Portal Knights Demo
- Deformers
- The Silver Case
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare: DLC 2 Continuum
- Ghost Recon Wildlands - Narco Road
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Buck GR Wildlands Set
- Watch Dogs 2 - Nessun Compromesso
- World of Tanks
PlayStation Vita
- Full Throttle Remastered
Nessuna uscita invece per quanto riguarda PlayStation 3, che questa settimana non vedrà l'arrivo di nuovi contenuti. Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità sul PlayStation Store?