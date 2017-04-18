PlayStation Store: arrivano Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap, Shiness e Deformers

Anche questa settimana, il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tante novità per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 e Vita. In particolare, segnaliamo l'arrivo di, Full Throttle Remastered,e Rise & Shine. Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle novità in arrivo.

Novità PlayStation 4

Guardians of the Galaxy A Telltale Series - Episodio 1

Guardians of the Galaxy A Telltale Series – Season Pass

Full Throttle Remastered

Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap

The Disney Afternoon Collection

ATV Renegades

Cosmic Star Heroine

Late Shift

Rise & Shine

Flinthook

Shiness The Lightning Kingdom

Use Your Words

Zheros

Stern Pinball Arcade

VR Invaders – Complete Edition

Digerati Bundle 4 Pack Part 2

Shred It!

Bandit Six: Combined Arms

Portal Knights Demo

Deformers

The Silver Case

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare: DLC 2 Continuum

Ghost Recon Wildlands - Narco Road

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Buck GR Wildlands Set

Watch Dogs 2 - Nessun Compromesso

World of Tanks

PlayStation Vita

Full Throttle Remastered

Nessuna uscita invece per quanto riguarda PlayStation 3, che questa settimana non vedrà l'arrivo di nuovi contenuti. Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità sul PlayStation Store?