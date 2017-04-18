Persona 5 Oggi alle ore 17:00

PlayStation Store: arrivano Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap, Shiness e Deformers

Anche questa settimana, il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tante novità per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 e Vita. In particolare, segnaliamo l'arrivo di Guardiani della Galassia, Full Throttle Remastered, Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap e Rise & Shine. Di seguito, l'elenco completo delle novità in arrivo.

Novità PlayStation 4

  • Guardians of the Galaxy A Telltale Series - Episodio 1
  • Guardians of the Galaxy A Telltale Series – Season Pass
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Wonder Boy The Dragon's Trap
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection
  • ATV Renegades
  • Cosmic Star Heroine
  • Late Shift
  • Rise & Shine
  • Flinthook
  • Shiness The Lightning Kingdom
  • Use Your Words
  • Zheros
  • Stern Pinball Arcade
  • VR Invaders – Complete Edition
  • Digerati Bundle 4 Pack Part 2
  • Shred It!
  • Bandit Six: Combined Arms
  • Portal Knights Demo
  • Deformers
  • The Silver Case
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare: DLC 2 Continuum
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands - Narco Road
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - Buck GR Wildlands Set
  • Watch Dogs 2 - Nessun Compromesso
  • World of Tanks

PlayStation Vita

  • Full Throttle Remastered

Nessuna uscita invece per quanto riguarda PlayStation 3, che questa settimana non vedrà l'arrivo di nuovi contenuti. Cosa ne pensate delle ultime novità sul PlayStation Store?

