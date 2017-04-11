PlayStation Store: arrivano Yooka-Laylee e StarBlood Arena

Come ogni martedì, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con tante novità per i possessori delle console. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo di tutti i nuovi contenuti.

PlayStation 4

Tra le novità più rilevanti per PlayStation 4, questa settimana troviamo Yooka-Laylee, StarBlood Arena (per PlayStation VR), e il bundle Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness.

Horse Racing 2016

Yooka-Laylee

Euro Fishing

Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness

MX vs. ATV 2017 Official Track Edition

The Sexy Brutale (non disponibile in Italia)

Crawl

Kero Blaster

Lichtspeer

Lichtspeer – Special Edition Bundle

Lichtspeer – Official Soundtrack

Snow Moto Racing Freedom

Aaero (Not in Russia)

Skyforge

Skyforge: Aeli’s Chosen Immortal – Starter Pack

Skyforge: Wardens of the Wasteland – Collector’s Pack

Skyforge: Loremaster Pack

Horizon Zero Dawn SHAREfactory Theme

StarBlood Arena

Digerati Family Friendly Bundle

Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle

PlayStation Vita

Dying: Reborn

A Rose in the Twilight

Fra i DLC, segnaliamo invece l'arrivo di vari Special Set per Persona 5, e l'Heavy Metal Hero ISU-130 Loaded Bundle per World of Tanks. In arrivo anche il tema per SHAREfactory di Horizon: Zero Dawn.