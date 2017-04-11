PlayStation Store: arrivano Yooka-Laylee e StarBlood Arena

PlayStation 4
Tra le novità più rilevanti per PlayStation 4, questa settimana troviamo Yooka-Laylee, StarBlood Arena (per PlayStation VR), e il bundle Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness.
- Horse Racing 2016
- Yooka-Laylee
- Euro Fishing
- Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
- MX vs. ATV 2017 Official Track Edition
- The Sexy Brutale (non disponibile in Italia)
- Crawl
- Kero Blaster
- Lichtspeer
- Lichtspeer – Special Edition Bundle
- Lichtspeer – Official Soundtrack
- Snow Moto Racing Freedom
- Aaero (Not in Russia)
- Skyforge
- Skyforge: Aeli’s Chosen Immortal – Starter Pack
- Skyforge: Wardens of the Wasteland – Collector’s Pack
- Skyforge: Loremaster Pack
- Horizon Zero Dawn SHAREfactory Theme
- StarBlood Arena
- Digerati Family Friendly Bundle
- Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle
PlayStation Vita
- Dying: Reborn
- A Rose in the Twilight
Fra i DLC, segnaliamo invece l'arrivo di vari Special Set per Persona 5, e l'Heavy Metal Hero ISU-130 Loaded Bundle per World of Tanks. In arrivo anche il tema per SHAREfactory di Horizon: Zero Dawn.FONTE: PlayStation Blog