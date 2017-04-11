  1. HOME Videogiochi
  PlayStation Store: arrivano Yooka-Laylee e StarBlood Arena

di
Come ogni martedì, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con tante novità per i possessori delle console Sony. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo di tutti i nuovi contenuti.

PlayStation 4
Tra le novità più rilevanti per PlayStation 4, questa settimana troviamo Yooka-Laylee, StarBlood Arena (per PlayStation VR), e il bundle Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness.

  • Horse Racing 2016
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Euro Fishing
  • Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
  • MX vs. ATV 2017 Official Track Edition
  • The Sexy Brutale (non disponibile in Italia)
  • Crawl
  • Kero Blaster
  • Lichtspeer
  • Lichtspeer – Special Edition Bundle
  • Lichtspeer – Official Soundtrack
  • Snow Moto Racing Freedom
  • Aaero (Not in Russia)
  • Skyforge
  • Skyforge: Aeli’s Chosen Immortal – Starter Pack
  • Skyforge: Wardens of the Wasteland – Collector’s Pack
  • Skyforge: Loremaster Pack
  • Horizon Zero Dawn SHAREfactory Theme
  • StarBlood Arena
  • Digerati Family Friendly Bundle
  • Dying: Reborn Ultimate Bundle

PlayStation Vita

  • Dying: Reborn
  • A Rose in the Twilight

Fra i DLC, segnaliamo invece l'arrivo di vari Special Set per Persona 5, e l'Heavy Metal Hero ISU-130 Loaded Bundle per World of Tanks. In arrivo anche il tema per SHAREfactory di Horizon: Zero Dawn.

FONTE: PlayStation Blog

