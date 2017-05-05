Q&A Domande e Risposte Adesso online

PlayStation Store europeo: classifiche Aprile 2017, FIFA 17 è il più scaricato

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato le classifiche del PlayStation Store europeo relative al mese di aprile. Il gioco per PlayStation 4 più scaricato è stato FIFA 17, seguito da Grand Theft Auto V e ARK Survival Evolved. Di seguito, le top ten complete PS4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita e PlayStation VR.

PlayStation 4

  1. FIFA 17
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. ARK: Survival Evolved
  4. La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra di Mordor
  5. Sniper Elite 4
  6. Dragon Age Inquisition
  7. Rocket League
  8. Battlefield 1
  9. EA Sports UFC 2
  10. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  11. Batman: Arkham Knight
  12. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  13. Persona 5
  14. Overwatch Origins Edition
  15. Minecraft
  16. Outlast 2
  17. Dying Light
  18. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  19. Star Wars Battlefront
  20. Horizon Zero Dawn

PlayStation VR

  1. Job Simulator
  2. Robinson The Journey
  3. Sports Bar VR
  4. Batman Arkham VR
  5. Gunjack
  6. PlayStation VR Worlds
  7. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
  8. Until Dawn Rush of Blood
  9. Statik
  10. Fruit Ninja VR

DLC

  1. Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
  2. Battlefield 1 – They Shall Not Pass
  3. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  4. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – DLC 2 Continuum
  5. Rocket League – Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  6. Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered – Variety Map Pack
  7. Call of Duty Black Ops III – Season Pass
  8. ARK: Survival Evolved – Scorched Earth
  9. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass
  10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass

PlayStation 3

  1. FIFA 17
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops II
  4. Just Cause 2
  5. Demon’s Souls
  6. Mafia II
  7. Dragon Ball Xenoverse
  8. Minecraft
  9. Catherine
  10. Metro: Last Light

PlayStation Vita

  1. Persona 4 Golden
  2. Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
  3. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth
  4. Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
  5. Rayman Legends
  6. The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  7. Call of Duty Black Ops: Declassified
  8. Muramasa Rebirth
  9. SteinsGate
  10. Tales of Hearts R

PSOne e PS2 Classic

  1. Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
  2. Crash Bandicoot
  3. Crash Bandicoot 2 Cortex Strikes Back
  4. CTR: Crash Team Racing
  5. Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
  6. Disney Pixar Toy Story 2
  7. Final Fantasy VIII
  8. Final Fantasy VII
  9. Disney's Action Game featuring Hercules
  10. Metal Gear Solid

Cosa ne pensate di queste classifiche relative ai download del mese di aprile 2017 sul PlayStation Store europeo?

