PlayStation Store europeo: classifiche Aprile 2017, FIFA 17 è il più scaricato

PlayStation 4
- FIFA 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- La Terra di Mezzo: L'Ombra di Mordor
- Sniper Elite 4
- Dragon Age Inquisition
- Rocket League
- Battlefield 1
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- Persona 5
- Overwatch Origins Edition
- Minecraft
- Outlast 2
- Dying Light
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Horizon Zero Dawn
PlayStation VR
- Job Simulator
- Robinson The Journey
- Sports Bar VR
- Batman Arkham VR
- Gunjack
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- Until Dawn Rush of Blood
- Statik
- Fruit Ninja VR
DLC
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
- Battlefield 1 – They Shall Not Pass
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – DLC 2 Continuum
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered – Variety Map Pack
- Call of Duty Black Ops III – Season Pass
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Scorched Earth
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
PlayStation 3
- FIFA 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Just Cause 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Mafia II
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Minecraft
- Catherine
- Metro: Last Light
PlayStation Vita
- Persona 4 Golden
- Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Rayman Legends
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Declassified
- Muramasa Rebirth
- SteinsGate
- Tales of Hearts R
PSOne e PS2 Classic
- Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
- Crash Bandicoot
- Crash Bandicoot 2 Cortex Strikes Back
- CTR: Crash Team Racing
- Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
- Disney Pixar Toy Story 2
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Final Fantasy VII
- Disney's Action Game featuring Hercules
- Metal Gear Solid
Cosa ne pensate di queste classifiche relative ai download del mese di aprile 2017 sul PlayStation Store europeo?