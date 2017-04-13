PlayStation Store europeo: Horizon Zero Dawn domina la classifica di Marzo 2017

ha reso disponibili le classifiche delper il mese di Marzo 2017. Di seguito, le top ten complete di PlayStation 4, PS3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation VR e giochi PS One/PS2 Classic.

PlayStation 4

Su PlayStation 4, Horizon Zero Dawn guida la classifica, seguito da Ghost Recon Wildlands e Rocket League. The Last of Us Remastered rientra in top 20 dopo qualche mese di assenza.

Horizon Zero Dawn Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Rocket League FIFA 17 Mass Effect: Andromeda Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 The Last of Us Remastered Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro ARK: Survival Evolved The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Battlefield 1 Doom Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Minecraft Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection Borderlands The Handsome Collection LEGO Worlds EA Sports UFC 2 Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Star Wars Battlefront

PlayStation VR

Per quanto riguarda PlayStation VR, in testa alla classifica troviamo Apollo 11, seguito da PlayStation VR Worlds e Until Dawn Rush of Blood.

Apollo 11 VR PlayStation VR Worlds Until Dawn Rush of Blood Batman Arkham VR Unearthing Mars Job Simulator Tumble VR Driveclub VR Sports Bar VR Dying: Reborn

DLC

Il Premium Pass di Battlefield 1 ha riscosso un buon successo tra i giocatori, tanto da dominare la classifica di marzo relativa ai DLC e ai contenuti scaricabili. Segui il Variety Map Pack di Modern Warfare Remastered.

Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – Variety Map Pack Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III Battlefield 1 – They Shall Not Pass Dark Souls III – The Ringed City Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Pre-Order Bonus Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Rocket League – Masamune

PlayStation Vita

Nessun particolare stravolgimento per quanto riguarda la classifica PlayStation Vita, che vede Grand Theft Auto Collection saldamente al comando, con a seguire WipEout 2048 e Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker per PSP.

Grand Theft Auto PS Vita Collection WipEout 2048 Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker God of War Collection Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories Killzone Mercenary Uncharted: Golden Abyss Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus Adventures of Mana

PlayStation 3

Su PlayStation 3 trionfano i giochi di calcio: al timone della top ten troviamo Pro Evolution Soccer 2017, tallonato da FIFA 17. Chiude il podio Minecraft.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 FIFA 17 Minecraft Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare Tomb Raider Gran Turismo 6 The Last of Us Just Cause 2 Battlefield 4 WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

PS One/PS2 Classic

Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back CTR: Crash Team Racing Crash Bandicoot Metal Gear Solid Spyro The Dragon Trilogy Silent Hill Tomb Raider Vagrant Story Suikoden II

Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped guida la classifica dei classici PlayStation e PlayStation 2, con un podio "a tutto Crash" che vede Crash Bandicoot 2 in seconda posizione e CTR Crash Team Racing al terzo posto.