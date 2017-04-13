PlayStation Store europeo: Horizon Zero Dawn domina la classifica di Marzo 2017

Persona 5 Oggi alle ore 17:00

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha reso disponibili le classifiche del PlayStation Store europeo per il mese di Marzo 2017. Di seguito, le top ten complete di PlayStation 4, PS3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation VR e giochi PS One/PS2 Classic.

PlayStation 4
Su PlayStation 4, Horizon Zero Dawn guida la classifica, seguito da Ghost Recon Wildlands e Rocket League. The Last of Us Remastered rientra in top 20 dopo qualche mese di assenza.

  1. Horizon Zero Dawn
  2. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  3. Rocket League
  4. FIFA 17
  5. Mass Effect: Andromeda
  6. Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
  7. The Last of Us Remastered
  8. Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
  9. ARK: Survival Evolved
  10. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  11. Battlefield 1
  12. Doom
  13. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  14. Minecraft
  15. Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
  16. Borderlands The Handsome Collection
  17. LEGO Worlds
  18. EA Sports UFC 2
  19. Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
  20. Star Wars Battlefront

PlayStation VR
Per quanto riguarda PlayStation VR, in testa alla classifica troviamo Apollo 11, seguito da PlayStation VR Worlds e Until Dawn Rush of Blood.

  1. Apollo 11 VR
  2. PlayStation VR Worlds
  3. Until Dawn Rush of Blood
  4. Batman Arkham VR
  5. Unearthing Mars
  6. Job Simulator
  7. Tumble VR
  8. Driveclub VR
  9. Sports Bar VR
  10. Dying: Reborn

DLC
Il Premium Pass di Battlefield 1 ha riscosso un buon successo tra i giocatori, tanto da dominare la classifica di marzo relativa ai DLC e ai contenuti scaricabili. Segui il Variety Map Pack di Modern Warfare Remastered.

  1. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – Variety Map Pack
  3. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  4. Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
  5. Battlefield 1 – They Shall Not Pass
  6. Dark Souls III – The Ringed City
  7. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Pre-Order Bonus
  8. Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
  9. Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
  10. Rocket League – Masamune

PlayStation Vita
Nessun particolare stravolgimento per quanto riguarda la classifica PlayStation Vita, che vede Grand Theft Auto Collection saldamente al comando, con a seguire WipEout 2048 e Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker per PSP.

  1. Grand Theft Auto PS Vita Collection
  2. WipEout 2048
  3. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
  4. God of War Collection
  5. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories
  6. Killzone Mercenary
  7. Uncharted: Golden Abyss
  8. Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater
  9. XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus
  10. Adventures of Mana

PlayStation 3
Su PlayStation 3 trionfano i giochi di calcio: al timone della top ten troviamo Pro Evolution Soccer 2017, tallonato da FIFA 17. Chiude il podio Minecraft.

  1. Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
  2. FIFA 17
  3. Minecraft
  4. Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
  5. Tomb Raider
  6. Gran Turismo 6
  7. The Last of Us
  8. Just Cause 2
  9. Battlefield 4
  10. WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

PS One/PS2 Classic

  1. Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
  2. Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
  3. CTR: Crash Team Racing
  4. Crash Bandicoot
  5. Metal Gear Solid
  6. Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
  7. Silent Hill
  8. Tomb Raider
  9. Vagrant Story
  10. Suikoden II

Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped guida la classifica dei classici PlayStation e PlayStation 2, con un podio "a tutto Crash" che vede Crash Bandicoot 2 in seconda posizione e CTR Crash Team Racing al terzo posto.

