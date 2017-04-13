PlayStation Store europeo: Horizon Zero Dawn domina la classifica di Marzo 2017

PlayStation 4
Su PlayStation 4, Horizon Zero Dawn guida la classifica, seguito da Ghost Recon Wildlands e Rocket League. The Last of Us Remastered rientra in top 20 dopo qualche mese di assenza.
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Rocket League
- FIFA 17
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- Battlefield 1
- Doom
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Minecraft
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- LEGO Worlds
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
- Star Wars Battlefront
PlayStation VR
Per quanto riguarda PlayStation VR, in testa alla classifica troviamo Apollo 11, seguito da PlayStation VR Worlds e Until Dawn Rush of Blood.
- Apollo 11 VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Until Dawn Rush of Blood
- Batman Arkham VR
- Unearthing Mars
- Job Simulator
- Tumble VR
- Driveclub VR
- Sports Bar VR
- Dying: Reborn
DLC
Il Premium Pass di Battlefield 1 ha riscosso un buon successo tra i giocatori, tanto da dominare la classifica di marzo relativa ai DLC e ai contenuti scaricabili. Segui il Variety Map Pack di Modern Warfare Remastered.
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – Variety Map Pack
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
- Battlefield 1 – They Shall Not Pass
- Dark Souls III – The Ringed City
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Pre-Order Bonus
- Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
- Rocket League – Masamune
PlayStation Vita
Nessun particolare stravolgimento per quanto riguarda la classifica PlayStation Vita, che vede Grand Theft Auto Collection saldamente al comando, con a seguire WipEout 2048 e Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker per PSP.
- Grand Theft Auto PS Vita Collection
- WipEout 2048
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
- God of War Collection
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories
- Killzone Mercenary
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss
- Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus
- Adventures of Mana
PlayStation 3
Su PlayStation 3 trionfano i giochi di calcio: al timone della top ten troviamo Pro Evolution Soccer 2017, tallonato da FIFA 17. Chiude il podio Minecraft.
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
- FIFA 17
- Minecraft
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Tomb Raider
- Gran Turismo 6
- The Last of Us
- Just Cause 2
- Battlefield 4
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
PS One/PS2 Classic
- Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped
- Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
- CTR: Crash Team Racing
- Crash Bandicoot
- Metal Gear Solid
- Spyro The Dragon Trilogy
- Silent Hill
- Tomb Raider
- Vagrant Story
- Suikoden II
Crash Bandicoot 3 Warped guida la classifica dei classici PlayStation e PlayStation 2, con un podio "a tutto Crash" che vede Crash Bandicoot 2 in seconda posizione e CTR Crash Team Racing al terzo posto.