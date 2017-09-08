PlayStation Store: Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice in cima alla classifica di agosto

Di seguito, trovate la classifica completa dei giochi più scaricati nel mese di agosto sul PlayStation Store europeo:
PlayStation 4
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Sonic Mania
- Rocket League
- Minecraft
- FIFA 17
- Mortal Kombat XL
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Cities: Skylines
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Star Wars Battlefront
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
DLC PlayStation 4
- Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
- Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
- Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN Chapter
- Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
- Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
- Just Cause 3: Reaper Missile Mech
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass
PlayStation VR
- SUPERHOT VR
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Arizona Sunshine
- Job Simulator
- Apollo 11 VR
- Archangel
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Dino Frontier
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Sul fronte PS4, ottimo risultato anche per Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta, espansione stand-alone della serie di Naugty Dog che si piazza in seconda posizione, immediatamente seguito da Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy e Horizon: Zero Dawn. Per quanto riguarda invece il PlayStation Store nord americano, troviamo un podio costituito da: Madden NFL 18, Hellblade e Sonic Mania. Infine, se interessati alle classifiche dei giochi PlayStation 3 e PlayStation Vita, vi rimandiamo a questo indirizzo.