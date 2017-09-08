PlayStation Store: Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice in cima alla classifica di agosto

Nella giornata di oggi,ha rivelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati suldurante il mese di agosto. In vetta troviamo nuovamente, titolo diche, ricordiamo, è venduto esclusivamente in formato digitale al prezzo ridotto di 29,99 euro.

Di seguito, trovate la classifica completa dei giochi più scaricati nel mese di agosto sul PlayStation Store europeo:

PlayStation 4

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Rainbow Six Siege

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Horizon Zero Dawn

Wolfenstein: The New Order

EA Sports UFC 2

Sonic Mania

Rocket League

Minecraft

FIFA 17

Mortal Kombat XL

The Last of Us Remastered

Cities: Skylines

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Star Wars Battlefront

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Friday the 13th: The Game

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

DLC PlayStation 4

Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles

Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass

Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer

Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN Chapter

Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass

Just Cause 3: Reaper Missile Mech

Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack

STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass

PlayStation VR

SUPERHOT VR

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

Arizona Sunshine

Job Simulator

Apollo 11 VR

Archangel

PlayStation VR Worlds

Dino Frontier

NBA 2KVR Experience

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Sul fronte PS4, ottimo risultato anche per Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta, espansione stand-alone della serie di Naugty Dog che si piazza in seconda posizione, immediatamente seguito da Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy e Horizon: Zero Dawn. Per quanto riguarda invece il PlayStation Store nord americano, troviamo un podio costituito da: Madden NFL 18, Hellblade e Sonic Mania. Infine, se interessati alle classifiche dei giochi PlayStation 3 e PlayStation Vita, vi rimandiamo a questo indirizzo.