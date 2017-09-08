PlayStation Store: Hellblade Senua's Sacrifice in cima alla classifica di agosto

Logo Everyeye.it

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nella giornata di oggi, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha rivelato quali sono stati i giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store durante il mese di agosto. In vetta troviamo nuovamente Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, titolo di Ninja Theory che, ricordiamo, è venduto esclusivamente in formato digitale al prezzo ridotto di 29,99 euro.

Di seguito, trovate la classifica completa dei giochi più scaricati nel mese di agosto sul PlayStation Store europeo:

PlayStation 4

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • EA Sports UFC 2
  • Sonic Mania
  • Rocket League
  • Minecraft
  • FIFA 17
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

DLC PlayStation 4

  • Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles
  • Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
  • Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map
  • Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
  • Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN Chapter
  • Batman: The Enemy Within – Season Pass
  • Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
  • Just Cause 3: Reaper Missile Mech
  • Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  • STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass

PlayStation VR

  • SUPERHOT VR
  • Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Job Simulator
  • Apollo 11 VR
  • Archangel
  • PlayStation VR Worlds
  • Dino Frontier
  • NBA 2KVR Experience
  • Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Sul fronte PS4, ottimo risultato anche per Uncharted: L'Eredità Perduta, espansione stand-alone della serie di Naugty Dog che si piazza in seconda posizione, immediatamente seguito da Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy e Horizon: Zero Dawn. Per quanto riguarda invece il PlayStation Store nord americano, troviamo un podio costituito da: Madden NFL 18, Hellblade e Sonic Mania. Infine, se interessati alle classifiche dei giochi PlayStation 3 e PlayStation Vita, vi rimandiamo a questo indirizzo.

