PlayStation Store: Offerte del Weekend, sconti su Rocket League, Persona 5, Prey

Weekend di sconti sulitaliano! Da oggi e fino al 18 settembre sarà possibile acquistare alcuni titoli selezionati in vendita a prezzo ridotto, consul prezzo di listino.

Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Persona 5, Rocket League, Prey, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 e Torment Tides of Numenera. Questa la lista completa dei titoli in offerta:

Dead by Daylight Special Edition

FIFA 17

Persona 5

Rocket League Game of the Year Edition

Rocket League

Tales of Berseria

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition

The Golf Club 2

Torment: Tides of Numeria

Valkyria Revolution

Accel World VS. Sword Art Online

Rocket League Back to the Future Car Pack

Rocket League Aftershock

Rocket League Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack

Prey

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny The Collection

Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny The Collection Bundle

Hunting Simulator

Rocket League Marauder

Rocket League Masamune

Rocket League Revenge of the Battle-Cars DL…

Rocket League Supersonic Fury DLC Pack

Rocket League Esper

Rocket League The Fate of the Furious™ Ice Charger

Rocket League NBA Flag Pack

Rocket League Proteus

Rocket League Triton

Rocket League Vulcan

MotoGP17

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Season Pass

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3

Rocket League Chaos Run DLC Pack

Rocket League Hot Wheels Bone Shaker

Rocket League Hot Wheels Twin Mill III

Per vedere i prezzi scontati vi rimandiamo all'apposita pagina del PlayStation Store, su alcuni titoli elencati sono previsti sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.