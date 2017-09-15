PlayStation Store: Offerte del Weekend, sconti su Rocket League, Persona 5, Prey

Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Persona 5, Rocket League, Prey, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 e Torment Tides of Numenera. Questa la lista completa dei titoli in offerta:
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition
- FIFA 17
- Persona 5
- Rocket League Game of the Year Edition
- Rocket League
- Tales of Berseria
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
- The Golf Club 2
- Torment: Tides of Numeria
- Valkyria Revolution
- Accel World VS. Sword Art Online
- Rocket League Back to the Future Car Pack
- Rocket League Aftershock
- Rocket League Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Prey
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny The Collection
- Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny The Collection Bundle
- Hunting Simulator
- Rocket League Marauder
- Rocket League Masamune
- Rocket League Revenge of the Battle-Cars DL…
- Rocket League Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League Esper
- Rocket League The Fate of the Furious™ Ice Charger
- Rocket League NBA Flag Pack
- Rocket League Proteus
- Rocket League Triton
- Rocket League Vulcan
- MotoGP17
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Season Pass
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Rocket League Chaos Run DLC Pack
- Rocket League Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
- Rocket League Hot Wheels Twin Mill III
Per vedere i prezzi scontati vi rimandiamo all'apposita pagina del PlayStation Store, su alcuni titoli elencati sono previsti sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti