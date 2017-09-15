Logo Everyeye.it

  4. PlayStation Store: Offerte del Weekend, sconti su Rocket League, Persona 5, Prey

Weekend di sconti sul PlayStation Store italiano! Da oggi e fino al 18 settembre sarà possibile acquistare alcuni titoli selezionati in vendita a prezzo ridotto, con sconti fino al 50% sul prezzo di listino.

Tra i giochi in promozione troviamo Persona 5, Rocket League, Prey, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 e Torment Tides of Numenera. Questa la lista completa dei titoli in offerta:

  • Dead by Daylight Special Edition
  • FIFA 17
  • Persona 5
  • Rocket League Game of the Year Edition
  • Rocket League
  • Tales of Berseria
  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Golf Club 2
  • Torment: Tides of Numeria
  • Valkyria Revolution
  • Accel World VS. Sword Art Online
  • Rocket League Back to the Future Car Pack
  • Rocket League Aftershock
  • Rocket League Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  • Prey
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny The Collection
  • Call of Duty: IW Legacy + Destiny The Collection Bundle
  • Hunting Simulator
  • Rocket League Marauder
  • Rocket League Masamune
  • Rocket League Revenge of the Battle-Cars DL…
  • Rocket League Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
  • Rocket League Esper
  • Rocket League The Fate of the Furious™ Ice Charger
  • Rocket League NBA Flag Pack
  • Rocket League Proteus
  • Rocket League Triton
  • Rocket League Vulcan
  • MotoGP17
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Season Pass
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
  • Rocket League Chaos Run DLC Pack
  • Rocket League Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
  • Rocket League Hot Wheels Twin Mill III

Per vedere i prezzi scontati vi rimandiamo all'apposita pagina del PlayStation Store, su alcuni titoli elencati sono previsti sconti aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.

