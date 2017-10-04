Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Fortnite (Battle Royale) Adesso online

Alla scoperta della nuova modalità dl gioco Epic!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie
  4. PlayStation Store: sconti sulle esclusive PS4 e nuova Offerta della Settimana

PlayStation Store: sconti sulle esclusive PS4 e nuova Offerta della Settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Sony Interactive Entertainment lancia oggi una serie di nuovi sconti sui titoli esclusivi per PlayStation 4: da Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro a Horizon Zero Dawn, passando per Nioh e Alienation, di seguito l'elenco completo di giochi in promozione.

Sconti Giochi PS4
Gli abbonati PlayStation Plus avranno diritto a sconti ulteriori (variabili in base ai singoli titoli), per questo motivo nell'elenco non troverete i prezzi.

Da segnalare anche la nuova Offerta della Settimana: da oggi e fino al 12 ottobre sarà possibile acquistare F1 2017 al prezzo di 44,99 euro anzichè 69,99 euro.

Quanto è interessante?
5
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Xbox One X: il primo video teardown della nuova console Microsoft
  2. La nuova patch di FIFA 18 modifica il radar: la community non è d'accordo

PlayStation Store

PlayStation Store

Contenuti più Letti