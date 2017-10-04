PlayStation Store: sconti sulle esclusive PS4 e nuova Offerta della Settimana

Sconti Giochi PS4
Gli abbonati PlayStation Plus avranno diritto a sconti ulteriori (variabili in base ai singoli titoli), per questo motivo nell'elenco non troverete i prezzi.
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Horizon Zero Dawn Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro Digital Edition
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Ratchet & Clank
- Bloodborne
- BloodborneThe Old Hunters
- Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition
- God of War III Remastered
- Heavy Rain & Beyond Due Anime Collection
- WipEout Omega Collection
- The Last Guardian
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- The Order: 1886
- Nioh
- Nioh Digital Deluxe Edition
- Nioh Season Pass
- Nioh – Defiant Honour
- Nioh – Dragon of the North
- Until Dawn
- MLB The Show 17
- MLB The Show 17 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MLB The Show 17 MVP Edition
- PlayStationVR Worlds
- Beyond Two Souls
- Heavy Rain
- Journey
- Journey Collector’s Edition
- inFAMOUS First Light
- Driveclub BIKES
- Driveclub Season Pass
- Driveclub VR
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Knack
- PaRappa The Rapper 2
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- Alienation
- Resogun
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush 2 – Original Soundtrack
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Helldivers Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Rogue Galaxy
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Sign-
- Flower
- Dark Chronicle
- Dark Cloud
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Shadow of the Beast
- HELLDIVERS
- Here They Lie
- Uncharted 1: Drake's Fortune Remastered
- Uncharted 2 Il Covo dei Ladri Remastered
- Uncharted 3 L'Inganno di Drake Remastered
- CounterSpy
- Ape Escape 2
- Bound
- Helldivers Reinforcements Mega Bundle
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Super Stardust Ultra VR
- Tumble VR
- The Unfinished Swan
- flOw
- flOw Expansion Pack
- War of the Monsters
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Fat Princess Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
- Twisted Metal: Black
- Entwined
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Hohokum
- Escape Plan
- Escape Plan Collection
- Patapon Remastered
- Hustle Kings VR
- Wild Arms 3
- Insurgent Pack
- Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle
- Primal
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Intercept Online Co-op Expansion Pack
- Forbidden Siren
- The Mark of Kri
- StarBlood Arena
- Hardware: Rivals
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Malicious Fallen
- Malicious Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
- Okage Shadow King
- Rise of the Kasai
- FantaVision
- Kinetica
- Drawn to Death
- Escape Plan – The Asylum
- Escape Plan The Director’s Cut
- Escape Plan – The Underground
- Dark Cloud Series Soundtrack
- PaRappa The Rapper – Original Soundtrack
- Malicious Fallen Original Soundtrack
Da segnalare anche la nuova Offerta della Settimana: da oggi e fino al 12 ottobre sarà possibile acquistare F1 2017 al prezzo di 44,99 euro anzichè 69,99 euro.
