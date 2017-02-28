PlayStation Store: Torment Tides of Numenera e Horizon tra le novità in arrivo

PlayStation 4
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - 28 Febbraio
- Professional Farmer 2017 Gold Edition - 28 Febbraio
- Night in the Woods - 28 Febbraio
- Dying: Reborn - 28 Febbraio
- Dying: Reborn PSVR - 28 Febbraio
- Ghost Blade HD - 28 Febbraio
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride - 28 Febbraio
- Gryphon Knight Epic - 28 Febbraio
- Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle - 28 Febbraio
- Horizon Zero Dawn - 1 Marzo
- Horizon Zero Dawn Deluxe Edition - 1 Marzo
- Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers - 1 Marzo (anche per PlayStation Vita)
- ADK Damashii - 1 Marzo
- The Sun and Moon/Letter Quest Bundle - 1 Marzo
- Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition - 1 Marzo
- Apollo 11 VR - 1 Marzo
- The Pure Bundle - 2 Marzo
- ACA Neo Geo NAM-1975 - 2 Marzo
Tra i DLC torvano spazio invece i crediti premium per The Division, il Super Pack 2 di Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, i pacchetti Complete Beaver, Beaver Costume Pack e Alaska Look Pack per Steep e infine il Fallout Battle Map Pack per Minecraft.