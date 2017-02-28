PlayStation Store: Torment Tides of Numenera e Horizon tra le novità in arrivo

Anche questa settimana, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con tante novità, tra cui, Night in the Woods, Apollo 11 per PlayStation VR e Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Extended Edition.

PlayStation 4

Torment: Tides of Numenera - 28 Febbraio

Professional Farmer 2017 Gold Edition - 28 Febbraio

Night in the Woods - 28 Febbraio

Dying: Reborn - 28 Febbraio

Dying: Reborn PSVR - 28 Febbraio

Ghost Blade HD - 28 Febbraio

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride - 28 Febbraio

Gryphon Knight Epic - 28 Febbraio

Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle - 28 Febbraio

Horizon Zero Dawn - 1 Marzo

Horizon Zero Dawn Deluxe Edition - 1 Marzo

Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers - 1 Marzo (anche per PlayStation Vita)

ADK Damashii - 1 Marzo

The Sun and Moon/Letter Quest Bundle - 1 Marzo

Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition - 1 Marzo

Apollo 11 VR - 1 Marzo

The Pure Bundle - 2 Marzo

ACA Neo Geo NAM-1975 - 2 Marzo

Tra i DLC torvano spazio invece i crediti premium per The Division, il Super Pack 2 di Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, i pacchetti Complete Beaver, Beaver Costume Pack e Alaska Look Pack per Steep e infine il Fallout Battle Map Pack per Minecraft.