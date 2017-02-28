PlayStation Store: Torment Tides of Numenera e Horizon tra le novità in arrivo

Q&A: Nintendo Switch Oggi alle ore 16:00

Domande e Risposte sulla nuova console Nintendo!

di
Anche questa settimana, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con tante novità, tra cui Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost Blade HD, Torment Tides of Numenera, Night in the Woods, Apollo 11 per PlayStation VR e Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing Extended Edition.

PlayStation 4

  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - 28 Febbraio
  • Professional Farmer 2017 Gold Edition - 28 Febbraio
  • Night in the Woods - 28 Febbraio
  • Dying: Reborn - 28 Febbraio
  • Dying: Reborn PSVR - 28 Febbraio
  • Ghost Blade HD - 28 Febbraio
  • Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride - 28 Febbraio
  • Gryphon Knight Epic - 28 Febbraio
  • Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle - 28 Febbraio
  • Horizon Zero Dawn - 1 Marzo
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Deluxe Edition - 1 Marzo
  • Dynasty Warriors: Godseekers - 1 Marzo (anche per PlayStation Vita)
  • ADK Damashii - 1 Marzo
  • The Sun and Moon/Letter Quest Bundle - 1 Marzo
  • Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition - 1 Marzo
  • Apollo 11 VR - 1 Marzo
  • The Pure Bundle - 2 Marzo
  • ACA Neo Geo NAM-1975 - 2 Marzo

Tra i DLC torvano spazio invece i crediti premium per The Division, il Super Pack 2 di Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, i pacchetti Complete Beaver, Beaver Costume Pack e Alaska Look Pack per Steep e infine il Fallout Battle Map Pack per Minecraft.

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

