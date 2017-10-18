PlayStation Store: al via i saldi di Halloween con sconti fino al 60%

Di seguito riportiamo alcune offerte attive sui giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 e Vita. I prezzi non sono indicati poichè gli sconti sono variabili, con una percentuale maggiore su alcuni prodotti per chi possiede un abbonamento a PlayStation Plus.
Sconti PlayStation 4
- Call of Dut Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition
- R 7 biohazardOutlast 2
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Diablo III Eternal Collection
- Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer
- Alien Isolation
- Alien Isolation – The Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- SOMA
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Revelations 1&2 Bundle
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
- resident evil 4
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Umbrella Corps
- Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
- Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack
- Fortnite – 1. Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – 2. Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – 3. Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – 4. Limited Edition Founder’s Pack
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- 7 Days to Die
- DOOM
- Arizona Sunshine
- Dark Souls III
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Prey
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight Revival Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition: Demon Hunter Bundle
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Killing Floor 2
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- Evolve
- Evolve Digital Deluxe
- Evolve Ultimate Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders: Fury's Collection – War and Death
- Wolfenstein The New Order
- Wolfenstein The Old Blood
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Bound by Flame
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Toukiden 2
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- The Silver Case
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass
- Layers of Fear
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Slender: The Arrival
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- How to Survive 2
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Blue Estate
- Hand of Fate
- Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Kholat
- The Park
- The Bunker
- observer
- Ghostbusters
- Late Shift
- Emily Wants to Play
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
- Valley
- Beyond Eyes
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Theseus
- Necropolis
- Dead Effect 2
- Furi
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Don’t Knock Twice
- Home – A Unique Horror Adventure
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
- Dead Alliance
- Fated: The Silent Oath
- Neverending Nightmares
- Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
- Crawl
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- Eventide: Slavic Fable
- Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
- Pineview Drive – House of Horror
- Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle
- Black the Fall
- Rain World
- Claire: Extended Cut
- Knock-Knock
- Uncanny Valley
- Joe’s Diner
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival
- Letter Quest Remastered
- Alone With You
- Knee Deep
- Bloody Zombies
- Serial Cleaner
- Serial Cleaner + Official Soundtrack Bundle
- Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
- Paranautical Activity
- Iron Crypticle
- Daydreamer: Awakened Edition
- Vaccine
Una selezione di giochi davvero ricchissima, che include, tra i tanti, prodotti come Serial Cleaner, Dead Alliance, Little Nightmares, Outlast e Dead Island. Di seguito invece le migliori offerte per PlayStation 3 e PlayStation Vita.
PlayStation 3/Vita
- A Rose in the Twilight
- Alien: Isolation
- Aliens: Colonial Marines
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Digital Bundle
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles
- Catherine
- Corpse Party: Blood Drive
- Dark Souls – Artorias of the Abyss
- Dark Souls II
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- Darksiders II Season Pass
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dead Island
- Dead Island Franchise Pack
- Dead Island Game of the Year Edition Bundle
- Dead Island Riptide
- Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition
- Dead Rising 2 Skill Packs
- Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
- Dead Storm Pirates
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Demon Gaze
- Demon’s Souls
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DmC Devil May Cry
- DOOM 3 BFG Edition
- DOOM Classic Complete
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Escape Dead Island
- Final Exam
- Goosebumps: The Game
- htolNiQ: The Firefly Diary
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
- Resident Evil Super Bundle
- Silent Hill Book of Memories
- Slender: The Arrival
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- The Darkness II
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- House of the Dead 4
- The House of the Dead Bundle Pack
- The House of the Dead III
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight
- The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass
- The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
- Toukiden 2
- Toukiden: The Age of Demons
- Yakuza: Dead Souls
- Yomawari: Night Alone
- Yomawari: Night Alone/htolNiQ: The Firefly Diary
- Zombie Driver HD
- Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
- Metro: Last Light
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- Of Orcs and Men
- Painkiller – Hell & Damnation
- Costume Pack
- Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resident Evil 1, 2, 3 Bundle
- Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Code Veronica X Bundle
- Resident Evil Revelations
Da segnalare in particolare gli sconti sulla serie Resident Evil e sui principali titoli della saga come Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster e sul bundle Resident Evil 1-2-3. Per tutte le offerte attive in questo momento (e fino al primo novembre) vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store.