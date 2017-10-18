Logo Everyeye.it

PlayStation Store: al via i saldi di Halloween con sconti fino al 60%

Da oggi e fino al primo novembre il PlayStation Store si veste a festa per celebrare la ricorrenza di Halloween. Lo store digitale di Sony propone forti sconti (fino al 60%) sui migliori giochi a tema come Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Fallout 4 e Mortal Kombat X, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Di seguito riportiamo alcune offerte attive sui giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 e Vita. I prezzi non sono indicati poichè gli sconti sono variabili, con una percentuale maggiore su alcuni prodotti per chi possiede un abbonamento a PlayStation Plus.

Sconti PlayStation 4

  • Call of Dut Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • R 7 biohazardOutlast 2
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • Diablo III Eternal Collection
  • Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer
  • Alien Isolation
  • Alien Isolation – The Collection
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
  • The Evil Within
  • The Evil Within Season Pass
  • SOMA
  • Dying Light Season Pass
  • Dying Light The Bozak Horde
  • Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
  • Dying Light: The Following
  • Revelations 1&2 Bundle
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
  • resident evil 4
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Umbrella Corps
  • Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition
  • Umbrella Corps Upgrade Pack
  • Fortnite – 1. Standard Founder’s Pack
  • Fortnite – 2. Deluxe Founder’s Pack
  • Fortnite – 3. Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack
  • Fortnite – 4. Limited Edition Founder’s Pack
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Mortal Kombat XL
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
  • 7 Days to Die
  • DOOM
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Dark Souls III
  • Fallout 4: Automatron
  • Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
  • Fallout 4: Nuka-World
  • Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
  • Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
  • Fallout 4: Far Harbor
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Prey
  • Zombie Army Trilogy
  • The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Season Pass
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne A Telltale Miniseries
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight Revival Edition
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition: Demon Hunter Bundle
  • DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
  • Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect
  • Evolve
  • Evolve Digital Deluxe
  • Evolve Ultimate Edition
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders: Fury's Collection – War and Death
  • Wolfenstein The New Order
  • Wolfenstein The Old Blood
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition
  • Dead Island Retro Revenge
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
  • Bound by Flame
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
  • Toukiden 2
  • Lords of the Fallen
  • Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
  • The Silver Case
  • Little Nightmares
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition
  • Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
  • Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass
  • Layers of Fear
  • Outlast
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • Slender: The Arrival
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • How to Survive 2
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Blue Estate
  • Hand of Fate
  • Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition
  • Plague Inc: Evolved
  • Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  • Deadlight: Director’s Cut
  • Kholat
  • The Park
  • The Bunker
  • observer
  • Ghostbusters
  • Late Shift
  • Emily Wants to Play
  • Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
  • Valley
  • Beyond Eyes
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Theseus
  • Necropolis
  • Dead Effect 2
  • Furi
  • Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
  • Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
  • Don’t Knock Twice
  • Home – A Unique Horror Adventure
  • Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  • Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
  • Dead Alliance
  • Fated: The Silent Oath
  • Neverending Nightmares
  • Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
  • Crawl
  • Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
  • Eventide: Slavic Fable
  • Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
  • Pineview Drive – House of Horror
  • Pineview Drive – Joe’s Diner Horror Bundle
  • Black the Fall
  • Rain World
  • Claire: Extended Cut
  • Knock-Knock
  • Uncanny Valley
  • Joe’s Diner
  • Dark Arcana: The Carnival
  • Letter Quest Remastered
  • Alone With You
  • Knee Deep
  • Bloody Zombies
  • Serial Cleaner
  • Serial Cleaner + Official Soundtrack Bundle
  • Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux
  • Paranautical Activity
  • Iron Crypticle
  • Daydreamer: Awakened Edition
  • Vaccine

Una selezione di giochi davvero ricchissima, che include, tra i tanti, prodotti come Serial Cleaner, Dead Alliance, Little Nightmares, Outlast e Dead Island. Di seguito invece le migliori offerte per PlayStation 3 e PlayStation Vita.

PlayStation 3/Vita

  • A Rose in the Twilight
  • Alien: Isolation
  • Aliens: Colonial Marines
  • ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
  • Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Digital Bundle
  • Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  • Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles
  • Catherine
  • Corpse Party: Blood Drive
  • Dark Souls – Artorias of the Abyss
  • Dark Souls II
  • Darksiders
  • Darksiders II
  • Darksiders II Season Pass
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection
  • Dead Island
  • Dead Island Franchise Pack
  • Dead Island Game of the Year Edition Bundle
  • Dead Island Riptide
  • Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition
  • Dead Rising 2 Skill Packs
  • Dead Rising 2 Off The Record
  • Dead Storm Pirates
  • Deception IV: Blood Ties
  • Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
  • Demon Gaze
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • DmC Devil May Cry
  • DOOM 3 BFG Edition
  • DOOM Classic Complete
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Escape Dead Island
  • Final Exam
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • htolNiQ: The Firefly Diary
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
  • Resident Evil Super Bundle
  • Silent Hill Book of Memories
  • Slender: The Arrival
  • Syberia
  • Syberia II
  • The Darkness II
  • The Evil Within
  • The Evil Within Season Pass
  • House of the Dead 4
  • The House of the Dead Bundle Pack
  • The House of the Dead III
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight
  • The Wolf Among Us – Season Pass
  • The Wolf Among Us – The Complete First Season
  • Toukiden 2
  • Toukiden: The Age of Demons
  • Yakuza: Dead Souls
  • Yomawari: Night Alone
  • Yomawari: Night Alone/htolNiQ: The Firefly Diary
  • Zombie Driver HD
  • Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition
  • Metro: Last Light
  • Murdered: Soul Suspect
  • Of Orcs and Men
  • Painkiller – Hell & Damnation
  • Costume Pack
  • Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
  • Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Resident Evil: Chronicles HD Collection
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
  • Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
  • Resident Evil 1, 2, 3 Bundle
  • Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Code Veronica X Bundle
  • Resident Evil Revelations

Da segnalare in particolare gli sconti sulla serie Resident Evil e sui principali titoli della saga come Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster e sul bundle Resident Evil 1-2-3. Per tutte le offerte attive in questo momento (e fino al primo novembre) vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store.

