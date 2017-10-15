PlayStation VR: la lista dei 60 giochi in arrivo fino ai primi mesi del 2018

Giochi in arrivo entro il 2017:
- Bravo Team
- Doom VFR
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Megaton Rainfall
- Moss
- No Heroes Allowed!
- Obduction
- Pixeljunk VR: Dead Hungry
- Stifled
- Skyrim VR
- The Inpatient
- Anamorphine
- Ark Park
- Blade And Soul: Table Arena – Ncsoft Corporation
- Brain Voyagers
- CoolpaintVR
- CubeWorks
- DragonBlast VR
- Dream Angling
- Drunkn Bar Fight
- DWVR
- End Space
- Fishing Master
- Flatline: Experience the Other Side
- Ghosts in the Toybox
- Gunheart – Drifter Entertainment
- Hex Tunnel
- Hopalong: The Badlands
- Justice League VR
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
- Nothin’ But Net
- Quar Infernal Machines
- RadianVR
- Rec Room
- Run Dorothy Run
- Sculptrvr
- Serious Soccer
- Shooty Fruitie
- Snow Fortress
- Stardrone VR
- Super Amazeballs
- Survios
- The Rabbit Hole
- Virtual Engagement Confronting Fears
- VR Apocalypse
Giochi in arrivo nei primi mesi del 2018:
- Golem
- The American Dream
- Torn
- Xing: The Land Beyond
- Alvo
- Blasters of the Universe
- Chainman
- Dead Secret
- Dragonflight VR
- Drone Fighters
- Dungeon Chess
- End of the Beginning
- Knockout League
- Penn & Teller VR: Frankly Unfair, Unkind, Unnecessary and Underhanded (including Desert Bus)
- Pixel Ripped 1989
In occasione del primo compleanno del visore, inoltre, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha reso noto che PlayStation VR ha venduto oltre 1 milione di unità in tutto il mondo, ottenendo un risultato incoraggiante per gli sviluppatori e gli amanti della realtà virtuale. Voi quali fra questi titoli attendete con più curiosità?
