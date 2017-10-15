PlayStation VR: la lista dei 60 giochi in arrivo fino ai primi mesi del 2018

ha pubblicato la lista dei 60 nuovi giochi in arrivo sutra la fine del 2017 e i primi mesi del 2018. Fra i titoli di maggior spicco segnaliamo

Giochi in arrivo entro il 2017:

Bravo Team

Doom VFR

Gran Turismo Sport

Megaton Rainfall

Moss

No Heroes Allowed!

Obduction

Pixeljunk VR: Dead Hungry

Stifled

Skyrim VR

The Inpatient

Anamorphine

Ark Park

Blade And Soul: Table Arena – Ncsoft Corporation

Brain Voyagers

CoolpaintVR

CubeWorks

DragonBlast VR

Dream Angling

Drunkn Bar Fight

DWVR

End Space

Fishing Master

Flatline: Experience the Other Side

Ghosts in the Toybox

Gunheart – Drifter Entertainment

Hex Tunnel

Hopalong: The Badlands

Justice League VR

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV

Nothin’ But Net

Quar Infernal Machines

RadianVR

Rec Room

Run Dorothy Run

Sculptrvr

Serious Soccer

Shooty Fruitie

Snow Fortress

Stardrone VR

Super Amazeballs

Survios

The Rabbit Hole

Virtual Engagement Confronting Fears

VR Apocalypse

Giochi in arrivo nei primi mesi del 2018:

Golem

The American Dream

Torn

Xing: The Land Beyond

Alvo

Blasters of the Universe

Chainman

Dead Secret

Dragonflight VR

Drone Fighters

Dungeon Chess

End of the Beginning

Knockout League

Penn & Teller VR: Frankly Unfair, Unkind, Unnecessary and Underhanded (including Desert Bus)

Pixel Ripped 1989

In occasione del primo compleanno del visore, inoltre, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha reso noto che PlayStation VR ha venduto oltre 1 milione di unità in tutto il mondo, ottenendo un risultato incoraggiante per gli sviluppatori e gli amanti della realtà virtuale. Voi quali fra questi titoli attendete con più curiosità?