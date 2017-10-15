Logo Everyeye.it

PSVR

PlayStation VR: la lista dei 60 giochi in arrivo fino ai primi mesi del 2018

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato la lista dei 60 nuovi giochi in arrivo su PlayStation VR tra la fine del 2017 e i primi mesi del 2018. Fra i titoli di maggior spicco segnaliamo DOOM VFR, Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV e The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR.

Giochi in arrivo entro il 2017:

  • Bravo Team
  • Doom VFR
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Megaton Rainfall
  • Moss
  • No Heroes Allowed!
  • Obduction
  • Pixeljunk VR: Dead Hungry
  • Stifled
  • Skyrim VR
  • The Inpatient
  • Anamorphine
  • Ark Park
  • Blade And Soul: Table Arena – Ncsoft Corporation
  • Brain Voyagers
  • CoolpaintVR
  • CubeWorks
  • DragonBlast VR
  • Dream Angling
  • Drunkn Bar Fight
  • DWVR
  • End Space
  • Fishing Master
  • Flatline: Experience the Other Side
  • Ghosts in the Toybox
  • Gunheart – Drifter Entertainment
  • Hex Tunnel
  • Hopalong: The Badlands
  • Justice League VR
  • Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
  • Nothin’ But Net
  • Quar Infernal Machines
  • RadianVR
  • Rec Room
  • Run Dorothy Run
  • Sculptrvr
  • Serious Soccer
  • Shooty Fruitie
  • Snow Fortress
  • Stardrone VR
  • Super Amazeballs
  • Survios
  • The Rabbit Hole
  • Virtual Engagement Confronting Fears
  • VR Apocalypse

Giochi in arrivo nei primi mesi del 2018:

  • Golem
  • The American Dream
  • Torn
  • Xing: The Land Beyond
  • Alvo
  • Blasters of the Universe
  • Chainman
  • Dead Secret
  • Dragonflight VR
  • Drone Fighters
  • Dungeon Chess
  • End of the Beginning
  • Knockout League
  • Penn & Teller VR: Frankly Unfair, Unkind, Unnecessary and Underhanded (including Desert Bus)
  • Pixel Ripped 1989

In occasione del primo compleanno del visore, inoltre, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha reso noto che PlayStation VR ha venduto oltre 1 milione di unità in tutto il mondo, ottenendo un risultato incoraggiante per gli sviluppatori e gli amanti della realtà virtuale. Voi quali fra questi titoli attendete con più curiosità?

