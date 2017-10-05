Pokemon Argento è il gioco per 3DS più scaricato dal Nintendo eShop

Classifica Nintendo 3DS eShop
- Pokemon Argento
- Pokemon Oro
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Pokemon Giallo
- Minecraft New 3DS Edition
- Super Mario Bros 3
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Miitopia
- Pokemon Rosso
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Pokemon Blue
- Terraria
- Zen Pinball 3D
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 3D
- Yokai Watch 2 Psicospettri
- Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome amiibo
- The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past
- Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser
- Super Smash Bros
Chiudono la Top 20 The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past, Mario e Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser e Super Smash Bros.
