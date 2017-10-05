Pokemon Argento è il gioco per 3DS più scaricato dal Nintendo eShop

guida la classifica dei download 3DS dal Nintendo eShop, seguito da Pokemon Oro e Metroid Samus Returns. Le riedizioni Virtual Console dihanno riscosso un notevole successo di pubblic oe critica, piazzandosi ai primi posti delle classifiche eShop.

Classifica Nintendo 3DS eShop

Pokemon Argento Pokemon Oro Metroid: Samus Returns Pokemon Giallo Minecraft New 3DS Edition Super Mario Bros 3 Monster Hunter Stories Miitopia Pokemon Rosso Super Mario World Super Metroid Pokemon Blue Terraria Zen Pinball 3D The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 3D Yokai Watch 2 Psicospettri Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome amiibo The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser Super Smash Bros

Chiudono la Top 20 The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past, Mario e Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser e Super Smash Bros.