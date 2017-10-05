Pokemon Argento è il gioco per 3DS più scaricato dal Nintendo eShop

Logo Everyeye.it

di
Pokemon Argento guida la classifica dei download 3DS dal Nintendo eShop, seguito da Pokemon Oro e Metroid Samus Returns. Le riedizioni Virtual Console di Pokemon Oro e Argento hanno riscosso un notevole successo di pubblic oe critica, piazzandosi ai primi posti delle classifiche eShop.

Classifica Nintendo 3DS eShop

  1. Pokemon Argento
  2. Pokemon Oro
  3. Metroid: Samus Returns
  4. Pokemon Giallo
  5. Minecraft New 3DS Edition
  6. Super Mario Bros 3
  7. Monster Hunter Stories
  8. Miitopia
  9. Pokemon Rosso
  10. Super Mario World
  11. Super Metroid
  12. Pokemon Blue
  13. Terraria
  14. Zen Pinball 3D
  15. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 3D
  16. Yokai Watch 2 Psicospettri
  17. Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome amiibo
  18. The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past
  19. Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser
  20. Super Smash Bros

Chiudono la Top 20 The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past, Mario e Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser e Super Smash Bros.

