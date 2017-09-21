Pokemon Oro e Argento e Thimbleweed Park tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Logo Everyeye.it

Come ogni giovedì della settimana, il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con tante novità per 3DS, Wii U e Switch, tra cui segnaliamo l'arrivo di Pokemon Oro e Argento per Virtual Console, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Pokken Tournament DX e Thimbleweed Park. Di seguito, tutte le novità di giovedì 21 settembre 2017.

Giochi Nintendo Switch
Pokken Tournament DX, SteamWorld Dig 2, Art of Fighting, Thimbleweed Park e Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 sono ora disponibili su Switch.

  • Pokkén Tournament DX (Nintendo, €59.99 / £49.99)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco, €59.99 / £54.99)
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form, €19.99 / £14.99)
  • Thimbleweed Park (Terrible Toybox, €19.99 / £14.99)
  • Art of Fighting (HAMSTER, €6.99 / £6.29)

DLC Nintendo Switch

  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Character Unlock (Bandai Namco, Gratis)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Legend Patrol (Bandai Namco, Gratis)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - DB Super Pack 3 (Bandai Namco, €7.99 / £6.49)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - DB Super Pack 4 (Bandai Namco, €7.99 / £6.49)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - DLC Bundle (Bandai Namco, €24.99 / £19.99)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - DB Super Pack 1 (Bandai Namco, €7.99 / £6.49)
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - DB Super Pack 2 (Bandai Namco, €7.99 / £6.49)

Sconti Giochi Switch

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris (31.99 euro fino al 28 settembre)
  • Human Resource Machine (8.49 euro fino al 28 settembre)
  • Little Inferno (8.49 euro fino al 28 settembre)
  • World of Goo (8.49 euro fino al 28 settembre)

Giochi Nintendo 3DS
Da segnalare l'arrivo su Virtual Console 3DS delle versioni originali di Pokemon Oro e Argento, uscite originariamente nel 2000 su Game Boy Color.

  • Pokemon Oro e Argento (9.99 euro l'uno)
  • Pokémon Oro e Argento Tema (Nintendo, 100 Punti Platino)

Sconti Nintendo 3DS

  • Chicken Wiggle (Atooi, €9.99)
  • A-Train 3D: City Simulator (Natsume, €12.49)
  • Brave Tank Hero (Natsume, €2.49 / £2.24)
  • Gotcha Racing (Natsume, €2.99 / £2.49)
  • European Conqueror 3D (CIRCLE Entertainment, €1.99 / £1.99)
  • KAMI (CIRCLE Entertainment, €1.49 / £1.49)
  • Parking Star 3D (CIRCLE Entertainment, €1.49 / £1.49)
  • Quell Memento (CIRCLE Entertainment, €1.99 / £1.99)
  • Quell Reflect (CIRCLE Entertainment, €1.99 / £1.99)
  • Samurai Defender (CIRCLE Entertainment, €1.49 / £1.49)
  • Music On: Electric Guitar (Abylight, €0.99 / £0.94)
  • Turtle Tale (Saturnine Games, €1.49 / £1.24)
  • Lionel City Builder 3D: Rise of the Rails (Big John Games, €3.49 / £3.14)
  • Super Strike Beach Volleyball (Natsume, €2.49 / £2.24)
  • Reel Fishing 3D Paradise Mini (Natsume, €1.99 / £1.79)
  • River City: Knights of Justice (Natsume, €7.49 / £6.74)
  • River City: Tokyo Rumble (Natsume, €14.99 / £12.49)
  • Farming Simulator 14 (Focus Home Interactive, €7.49 / £4.99)
  • Bubble Pop World (Cypronia, €3.99 / £3.59)
  • Color Zen (Cypronia, €2.39 / £2.39)
  • Color Zen Kids (Cypronia, €2.39 / £2.39 until)
  • Fishdom H2O: Hidden Odyssey (Cypronia, €3.99 / £3.59)
  • My Style Studio: Hair Salon (Cypronia, €3.99 / £3.59)
  • Rubik's Cube (Cypronia, €3.99 / £3.59)

Sconti Wii U

  • Alphadia Genesis (Natsume, €7.49 / £5.99)
  • Brave Tank Hero (Natsume, €2.49 / £2.24)
  • Color Zen (Cypronia, €2.39 / £2.39)
  • Color Zen Kids (Cypronia, €2.39 / £2.39)
  • Cube Life: Island Survival (Cypronia, €7.99 / £6.39)
  • My Style Studio: Hair Salon (Cypronia, €3.99 / £3.59)
  • Rubik's Cube (Cypronia, €3.99 / £3.59)
  • Ninja Strike: Dangerous Dash (Natsume, €2.49 / £2.24)
  • The Quiet Collection (Nostatic Software, €4.60 / £3.99)
  • Koi DX (CIRCLE Entertainment, €1.99 / £1.94)
  • Turtle Tale (Saturnine Games, €1.49 / £1.24)
  • Cube Life: Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia, €6.29 / £5.66)
  • Cake Ninja 3: The Legend Continues (Cypronia, €3.99 / £3.59)
  • My Style Studio: Notebook (Cypronia, €2.39 / £2.15)

Tutte le promozioni indicate sono valide fino al 28 settembre, tranne dove indicati diversamente. I nuovi giochi sono già disponibili per il download sull'eShop europeo.

