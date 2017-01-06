Pokémon Sole e Luna nuovamente in vetta alla classifica software giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (dal 26 dicembre 2016 al primo gennaio 2017)
Nella top ten troviamo inoltre Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki Final Fantasy XV (Bundle e Edizioni Limitate inclusi) Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Miitopia Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes. Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'intera classifica.
Pokémon Sun / Pokemon Moon – 3DS – 90,891 / 2,949,287
Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS – 3DS – 73,002 / 790,530
Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! – 3DS – 63,577 / 196,452
Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki – 3DS – 49,350 / 561,508
Final Fantasy XV (Limited and Bundled Editions Included) – PS4 – 30,381 / 884,422
Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition – PSV – 23,765 / 1,042,463
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – PS4 – 19,822 / 312,500
Miitopia – 3DS – 18,259 / 120,971
Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo – 3DS – 10,858 / 85,842
Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes – 3DS – 10,710 / 59,794
Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Wii U – 9,713 / 257,654
Watch Dogs 2 – PS4 – 9,466 / 89,237
SaGa: Scarlet Grace – PSV – 9,208 / 88,673
Grand Theft Auto V – PS4 – 8,429 / 225,839
Mario Party: Star Rush – 3DS – 7,137 / 135,024
The Last Guardian – PS4 – 6,452 / 108,836
Sumikko Gurashi Mura wo Tsukurun Desu – 3DS – 6,413 / 137,580
Battlefield 1 – PS4 – 5,791 / 237,636
Mario Kart 7 – 3DS– 5,741 / 2,714,357
Resident Evil 6 – PS4 – 5,701 / 19,814
Classifica Hardware (dal 26 dicembre 2016 al primo gennaio 2017)
- PlayStation 4 – 73,421
- New 3DS LL – 45,809
- PlayStation Vita – 25,487
- 2DS – 20,259
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,916
- New 3DS – 4,342
- Wii U – 2,589
- PlayStation 3 – 1,002
- Xbox One – 221
- 3DS – 72
- 3DS LL – 40
Per quanto riguardi i dati di vendita hardware, abbiamo in cima PlayStation 4, che ha scavalcato New 3DS, e a seguire PlayStation Vita che si riconferma al terzo posto. Sul fronte Microsoft, infine, abbiamo Xbox One nuovamente negli ultimi posti della classifica, piazzandosi, con le sue 221 unità vendute, anche dietro console old-gen come PlayStation 3 e Nintendo Wii U.