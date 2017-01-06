Pokémon Sole e Luna nuovamente in vetta alla classifica software giapponese

Esattamente come successo nelle ultime due settimane,per Nintendo 3DS si riconferma al primo posto della classifica software giapponese, stilata dall'ente Media Create. In seconda e terza posizione troviamo invece

Classifica Software Giapponese (dal 26 dicembre 2016 al primo gennaio 2017)

Nella top ten troviamo inoltre Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki Final Fantasy XV (Bundle e Edizioni Limitate inclusi) Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Miitopia Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes. Di seguito, vi riportiamo l'intera classifica.

Pokémon Sun / Pokemon Moon – 3DS – 90,891 / 2,949,287

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS – 3DS – 73,002 / 790,530

Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! – 3DS – 63,577 / 196,452

Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki – 3DS – 49,350 / 561,508

Final Fantasy XV (Limited and Bundled Editions Included) – PS4 – 30,381 / 884,422

Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition – PSV – 23,765 / 1,042,463

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – PS4 – 19,822 / 312,500

Miitopia – 3DS – 18,259 / 120,971

Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo – 3DS – 10,858 / 85,842

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes – 3DS – 10,710 / 59,794

Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Wii U – 9,713 / 257,654

Watch Dogs 2 – PS4 – 9,466 / 89,237

SaGa: Scarlet Grace – PSV – 9,208 / 88,673

Grand Theft Auto V – PS4 – 8,429 / 225,839

Mario Party: Star Rush – 3DS – 7,137 / 135,024

The Last Guardian – PS4 – 6,452 / 108,836

Sumikko Gurashi Mura wo Tsukurun Desu – 3DS – 6,413 / 137,580

Battlefield 1 – PS4 – 5,791 / 237,636

Mario Kart 7 – 3DS– 5,741 / 2,714,357

Resident Evil 6 – PS4 – 5,701 / 19,814

Classifica Hardware (dal 26 dicembre 2016 al primo gennaio 2017)

PlayStation 4 – 73,421

New 3DS LL – 45,809

PlayStation Vita – 25,487

2DS – 20,259

PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,916

New 3DS – 4,342

Wii U – 2,589

PlayStation 3 – 1,002

Xbox One – 221

3DS – 72

3DS LL – 40

Per quanto riguardi i dati di vendita hardware, abbiamo in cima PlayStation 4, che ha scavalcato New 3DS, e a seguire PlayStation Vita che si riconferma al terzo posto. Sul fronte Microsoft, infine, abbiamo Xbox One nuovamente negli ultimi posti della classifica, piazzandosi, con le sue 221 unità vendute, anche dietro console old-gen come PlayStation 3 e Nintendo Wii U.