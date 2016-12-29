Pokemon Sole e Luna di nuovo in vetta della classifica software giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (dal 22 al 28 dicembre 2016)
La top ten include anche Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 Tachiagare Nippon!!, Miitopia, Yokai Watch 3, Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition, Yakuza 6, Final Fantasy XV e Minecraft per Wii U. Di seguito, la classifica completa.
1. [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna - 322,830 / 3,246,222
2. [3DS] Super Mario Maker - 315,382 / 743,388
3. [3DS] Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki - 176,227 / 509,667
4. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 Tachiagare Nippon!! - 132,063
5. [3DS] Miitopia - 50,299 / 102,810
6. [3DS] Yokai Watch 3 Sushi & Tempura - 41,593 / 1,397,436
7. [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition - 40,157 / 876,085
8. [PS4] Yakuza 6 - 35,196 / 288,847
9. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV - 35,168 / 860,847
10. [WIU] Minecraft Wii U Edition - 33,263 / 241,441
11. [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes - 26,882 / 55,027
12. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi Mura o Tsukurundesu - 25,203 / 123,195
13. [3DS] Mario Party Star Rush - 25,015 / 135,625
14. [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf - Welcome amiibo - 23,537 / 71,990
15. [3DS] Osomatsu-San Matsu Matsuri! - 20,628
16. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 - 18,301 / 2,628,566
17. [3DS] Kirby Planet Robobot - 17,804 / 479,698
18. [WIU] Super Mario Maker - 16,262 / 972,406
19. [PSV] SaGa Scarlet Grace - 15,633 / 74,047
20. [WIU] Splatoon - 15,356 / 1,463,148
Classifica Hardware (dal 22 al 28 dicembre 2016)
- New Nintendo 3DS - 166,993
- PlayStation 4 - 97,802
- Nintendo 2DS - 62,297
- PlayStation Vita - 58,745
- PlayStation 4 Pro - 9,467
- Nintendo Wii U - 8,417
- Xbox One - 478
- Xbox One S - 279