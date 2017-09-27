Pokken Tournament DX debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Sul podio trovano spazio anche Splatoon 2 e PES 2018 mentre NBA 2K18 debutta al quarto posto con poco più di 14.000 copie vendute.
- [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 53,395
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,897 (1,160,859)
- [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 16,854 (81,196)
- [PS4] NBA 2K18 (Take-Two Interactive, 09/21/17) – 14,487
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 11,457 (706,642)
- [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 11,036 (81,317)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square Enix, 09/21/17) – 9,48
- [PS4] Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom, 09/21/17) – 8,273
- [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 7,738 (144,432)
- [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 7,482 (1,727,913)
- [PS4] Project Cars 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/21/17) – 7,359
- [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 6,911 (140,533)
- [3DS] Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo, 09/15/17) (Limited Edition Included) – 6,206 (37,061)
- [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 5,952 (167,759)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,502 (591,055)
- [PSV] Nil Admirari no Tenbin: Kuroyuri En’youtan (Idea Factory, 09/21/17) – 5,450
- [PS4] Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (SIE, 09/14/17) – 4,666 (27,797)
- [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami (New Price Edition) (Sega, 09/21/17) – 4,596
- [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 4,104 (1,347,582)
- [PS3] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 4,068 (16,845)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- Switch – 43,426 (44,052)
- PlayStation 4 – 18,396 (19,322)
- New 3DS XL – 8,726 (10,650)
- New 2DS XL – 8,508 (8,761)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,418 (5,338)
- PlayStation Vita – 3,707 (3,847)
- 2DS – 1,659 (1,726)
- New 3DS – 379 (428)
- PlayStation 3 – 87 (99)
- Xbox One – 76 (57)
- Wii U – 56 (86)
Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch continua a dominare la classifica, seguito da PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 3DS XL.
