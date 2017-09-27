Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Wolfenstein TNO: Gran Finale! Adesso online

In attesa del sequel, (ri)giochiamo con Wolfenstein!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Pokken Tournament DX
  3. Notizie
  4. Pokken Tournament DX debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Pokken Tournament DX debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Pokken Tournament DX per Nintendo Switch debutta al primo posto della classifica software giapponese con 53.000 copie vendute, risultato di poco inferiore rispetto alla versione originale che nel 2016 piazzò 69.000 unità al lancio in Giappone.

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Sul podio trovano spazio anche Splatoon 2 e PES 2018 mentre NBA 2K18 debutta al quarto posto con poco più di 14.000 copie vendute.

  1. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 53,395
  2. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,897 (1,160,859)
  3. [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 16,854 (81,196)
  4. [PS4] NBA 2K18 (Take-Two Interactive, 09/21/17) – 14,487
  5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 11,457 (706,642)
  6. [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 11,036 (81,317)
  7. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square Enix, 09/21/17) – 9,48
  8. [PS4] Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom, 09/21/17) – 8,273
  9. [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 7,738 (144,432)
  10. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 7,482 (1,727,913)
  11. [PS4] Project Cars 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/21/17) – 7,359
  12. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 6,911 (140,533)
  13. [3DS] Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo, 09/15/17) (Limited Edition Included) – 6,206 (37,061)
  14. [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 5,952 (167,759)
  15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,502 (591,055)
  16. [PSV] Nil Admirari no Tenbin: Kuroyuri En’youtan (Idea Factory, 09/21/17) – 5,450
  17. [PS4] Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (SIE, 09/14/17) – 4,666 (27,797)
  18. [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami (New Price Edition) (Sega, 09/21/17) – 4,596
  19. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 4,104 (1,347,582)
  20. [PS3] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 4,068 (16,845)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. Switch – 43,426 (44,052)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 18,396 (19,322)
  3. New 3DS XL – 8,726 (10,650)
  4. New 2DS XL – 8,508 (8,761)
  5. PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,418 (5,338)
  6. PlayStation Vita – 3,707 (3,847)
  7. 2DS – 1,659 (1,726)
  8. New 3DS – 379 (428)
  9. PlayStation 3 – 87 (99)
  10. Xbox One – 76 (57)
  11. Wii U – 56 (86)

Sul fronte hardware, Nintendo Switch continua a dominare la classifica, seguito da PlayStation 4 e New Nintendo 3DS XL.

Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Pokken Tournament DX

  1. The Evil Within 2: nuovo trailer dedicato a Padre Theodore
  2. WRC 7: il nuovo video diario è dedicato alla fisica

Pokken Tournament DX

Pokken Tournament DX
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Switch
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Switch : 22/09/2017
  • Genere: Picchiaduro 3D
  • Sviluppatore: Bandai Namco Studios
  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Pegi: 7+
  • Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano
  • +

che voto dai a Pokken Tournament DX?

6

media su 1 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

Contenuti più Letti