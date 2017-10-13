Primo compleanno di PSVR: oltre un milione di pezzi venduti, 60 giochi in arrivo

Shawn Layden ringrazia i giocatori che hanno abbracciato la Realtà Virtuale targata PlayStation e fa sapere che tra la fine del 2017 e i primi mesi del prossimo anno arriveranno oltre sessanta giochi per PlayStation VR, tra cui The Inpatient, Bravo Team, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR, DOOM VFR e Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV.
