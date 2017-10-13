Primo compleanno di PSVR: oltre un milione di pezzi venduti, 60 giochi in arrivo

Esattamente dodici mesi falanciava ufficialmente. Il visore per la Realtà Virtuale festeggia il suo primo compleanno con numeri decisamente positivi, ad oggi infatti il dispositivo ha vendutoin tutto il mondo, come confermato da Shawn Layden sulle pagine del PlayStation Blog.

Shawn Layden ringrazia i giocatori che hanno abbracciato la Realtà Virtuale targata PlayStation e fa sapere che tra la fine del 2017 e i primi mesi del prossimo anno arriveranno oltre sessanta giochi per PlayStation VR, tra cui The Inpatient, Bravo Team, The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR, DOOM VFR e Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV.

Se siete interessati ad acquistare PlayStation VR vi ricordiamo che il visore è disponibile in offerta su Amazon.it al prezzo di 299 euro mentre il pacchetto che include PS VR, PlayStation Camera e PlayStation VR Worlds è in vendita al prezzo promozionale di 349,99 euro.