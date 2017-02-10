Psychonauts in regalo a chi preordina Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Psychonauts in the Rombus of Ruin è uno spin-off della serie ideato per sfruttare le potenzialità di PlayStation VR, il gioco sarà disponibile dal 21 febbraio in esclusiva sul visore Sony. Nel 2018 arriverà invece Psychonauts 2, sequel del gioco originale protagonista di una campagna di raccolta fondi di grande successo.
Psychonauts in regalo a chi preordina Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruindi
Davide Leoni
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Double Fine Productions ha annunciato che tutti coloro che effettueranno il preordine di Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin dal PlayStation Store riceveranno come bonsu una copia digitale di Psychonauts per PlayStation 2 (giocabile su PS4).
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
