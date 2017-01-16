Reggie Fils-Aime mostra i contenuti della Master Edition del nuovo Zelda

La Master Edition di Beath of the Wild include una copia del gioco, una mappa du Hyrule, colonna sonora su CD, una moneta in metallo e la replica della Master Sword, il tutto racchiuso in un raffinato cofanetto cartonato di colore nero con inserti e finiture in argento e oro. Potete vedere l'unboxing di Reggie nel video pubblicato in calce alla notizia a partire dal minuto 1:43:40. Ricordiamo che The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild uscirà in Europa il 3 marzo nei formati Switch e Wii U.
Reggie Fils-Aime mostra i contenuti della Master Edition del nuovo Zeldadi
Durante l'evento Nintendo Treehouse, Reggie Fils-Aime ha mostrato nel dettaglio i contenuti della Master Edition di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, edizione limitata del gioco che include, tra le altre cose, una replica della Master Sword.
