Q&A Nintendo Switch Oggi alle ore 16:00

Domande e Risposte sulla nuova console Nintendo!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Notizie
  4. Reggie Fils-Aime mostra i contenuti della Master Edition del nuovo Zelda

Reggie Fils-Aime mostra i contenuti della Master Edition del nuovo Zelda

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Durante l'evento Nintendo Treehouse, Reggie Fils-Aime ha mostrato nel dettaglio i contenuti della Master Edition di The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, edizione limitata del gioco che include, tra le altre cose, una replica della Master Sword.

La Master Edition di Beath of the Wild include una copia del gioco, una mappa du Hyrule, colonna sonora su CD, una moneta in metallo e la replica della Master Sword, il tutto racchiuso in un raffinato cofanetto cartonato di colore nero con inserti e finiture in argento e oro. Potete vedere l'unboxing di Reggie nel video pubblicato in calce alla notizia a partire dal minuto 1:43:40. Ricordiamo che The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild uscirà in Europa il 3 marzo nei formati Switch e Wii U.

Altri contenuti per The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  1. Reggie Fils-Aime: ci sono ancora giochi per Nintendo 3DS in fase di sviluppo
  2. Shuhei Yoshida di Sony presente all'evento di presentazione di Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

    Disponibile per
  • Wii U
  • Switch
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • Wii U : 2017
  • Genere: Avventura
  • Sviluppatore: Nintendo
  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Lingua: Non Disponibile

quanto attendi The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

86%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti