Resident Evil 7 ancora al comando della classifica italiana software per console

Classifica Italiana Console (30 Gennaio/5 Febbraio 2017)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard PS4
- Hitman La Prima Stagione Completa Steelbook Edition PS4
- FIFA 17 PS4
- Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition PS4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V PS4
- Watch Dogs 2 PS4
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare PS4
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue PS4
Classifica Italiana PC (30 Gennaio/5 Febbraio 2017)
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2017
- Call of Duty Black Ops
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- Farming Simulator 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Sims 4 Limited Edition
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
Su PC triofa invece The Sims 4, seguito da Football Manager 2017 e dal primo episodio di Call of Duty Black Ops. Resident Evil VII si piazza invece alla posizione numero dieci.