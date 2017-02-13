Rainbow Six Siege Oggi alle ore 15:00

Giochiamo in diretta con lo sparatutto Ubisoft!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Classifica Italiana Videogiochi Console
  3. Notizie
  4. Resident Evil 7 ancora al comando della classifica italiana software per console

Resident Evil 7 ancora al comando della classifica italiana software per console

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Resident Evil VII Biohazard è stato il gioco per console più venduto in Italia durante la settimana che va dal 30 gennaio al 5 febbraio 2017. Hitman La Prima Stagione Completa occupa il secondo posto del podio mentre FIFA 17 si piazza in terza posizione.

Classifica Italiana Console (30 Gennaio/5 Febbraio 2017)

  1. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard PS4
  2. Hitman La Prima Stagione Completa Steelbook Edition PS4
  3. FIFA 17 PS4
  4. Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition PS4
  5. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4
  6. Grand Theft Auto V PS4
  7. Watch Dogs 2 PS4
  8. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare PS4
  9. Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition PS4
  10. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue PS4

Classifica Italiana PC (30 Gennaio/5 Febbraio 2017)

  1. The Sims 4
  2. Football Manager 2017
  3. Call of Duty Black Ops
  4. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
  5. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
  6. Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  7. Farming Simulator 17
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. The Sims 4 Limited Edition
  10. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Su PC triofa invece The Sims 4, seguito da Football Manager 2017 e dal primo episodio di Call of Duty Black Ops. Resident Evil VII si piazza invece alla posizione numero dieci.

Altri contenuti per Classifica Italiana Videogiochi Console

  1. E3 2017: annunciato l'elenco dei partecipanti alla fiera di Los Angeles
  2. Dragon Ball Fusions e Tank Troopers arrivano sul Nintendo eShop il 16 febbraio
Classifica Italiana Videogiochi Console

Classifica Italiana Videogiochi Console

Contenuti più Letti