Resident Evil 7 ancora al comando della classifica italiana software per console

è stato il gioco per console più venduto in Italia durante la settimana che va dal 30 gennaio al 5 febbraio 2017.occupa il secondo posto del podio mentresi piazza in terza posizione.

Classifica Italiana Console (30 Gennaio/5 Febbraio 2017)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard PS4 Hitman La Prima Stagione Completa Steelbook Edition PS4 FIFA 17 PS4 Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition PS4 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege PS4 Grand Theft Auto V PS4 Watch Dogs 2 PS4 Call of Duty Infinite Warfare PS4 Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition PS4 Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue PS4

Classifica Italiana PC (30 Gennaio/5 Febbraio 2017)

The Sims 4 Football Manager 2017 Call of Duty Black Ops Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty Modern Warfare Farming Simulator 17 Grand Theft Auto V The Sims 4 Limited Edition Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Su PC triofa invece The Sims 4, seguito da Football Manager 2017 e dal primo episodio di Call of Duty Black Ops. Resident Evil VII si piazza invece alla posizione numero dieci.