Resident Evil 7 ancora in vetta alla classifica software giapponese

Tiepida accoglienza per Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto con meno di 10.000 copie vendute nella settimana di lancio. Di seguito, la classifica completa:
Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
- [PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 52,665 (239,971)
- [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 19,831 (3,132,451)
- [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 13,058 (70,482)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 11,585 (952,704)
- [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3 Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 11,509 (653,756)
- [PS4] Naruto Shippuden UNS 4 Road to Boruto (Bandai Namco, 02/03/17) – 9,204
- [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (SIE, 01/19/17) – 8,518 (98,677)
- [3DS] BoxBoy! Stuffed Box (Nintendo, 02/02/17) – 7,582 (New)
- [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 6,631 (108,475)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 6,621 (265,942)
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix, 01/12/17) – 6,251 (178,049)
- [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 5,484 (1,101,500)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 4,793 (122,197)
- [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 4,751 (280,099)
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 4,318 (932,549)
- [PSV] Uta no Prince-sama Repeat Love (Broccoli, 01/26/17) – 3,981 (32,989)
- [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 3,919 (165,079)
- [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 3,907 (56,210)
- [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 3,463 (49,071)
- [Wii U] Minecraft Wii U Edition (Nintendo, 06/23/16) – 3,133 (286,082)
Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- PlayStation 4 – 28,870 (30,778)
- New 3DS XL – 18,891 (17,600)
- PlayStation Vita – 9,626 (10,553)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,508 (9,893)
- Nintendo 2DS – 5,593 (5,806)
- New Nintendo 3DS – 1,617 (1,301)
- Wii U – 778 (710)
- PlayStation 3 – 548 (579)
- Xbox One – 111 (231)
Continua il periodo positivo di PlayStation 4, la console Sony conclude la settimana con 28.870 pezzi distribuiti, con a seguire New Nintendo 3DS XL e PlayStation Vita. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 111 unità.