Resident Evil 7 ancora in vetta alla classifica software giapponese

Anche durante la scorsa settimana,è stato il gioco più venduto in Giappone con 52.665 copie, per un totale di 239,971 unità vendute dal lancio, avvenuto a fine gennaio. Al secondo posto,cona chiudere il podio.

Tiepida accoglienza per Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto con meno di 10.000 copie vendute nella settimana di lancio. Di seguito, la classifica completa:

Classifica Software Giapponese (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)

[PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 52,665 (239,971) [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 19,831 (3,132,451) [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 13,058 (70,482) [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 11,585 (952,704) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3 Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 11,509 (653,756) [PS4] Naruto Shippuden UNS 4 Road to Boruto (Bandai Namco, 02/03/17) – 9,204 [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (SIE, 01/19/17) – 8,518 (98,677) [3DS] BoxBoy! Stuffed Box (Nintendo, 02/02/17) – 7,582 (New) [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 6,631 (108,475) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 6,621 (265,942) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix, 01/12/17) – 6,251 (178,049) [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 5,484 (1,101,500) [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 4,793 (122,197) [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 4,751 (280,099) [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 4,318 (932,549) [PSV] Uta no Prince-sama Repeat Love (Broccoli, 01/26/17) – 3,981 (32,989) [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 3,919 (165,079) [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 3,907 (56,210) [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 3,463 (49,071) [Wii U] Minecraft Wii U Edition (Nintendo, 06/23/16) – 3,133 (286,082)

Classifica Hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

PlayStation 4 – 28,870 (30,778) New 3DS XL – 18,891 (17,600) PlayStation Vita – 9,626 (10,553) PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,508 (9,893) Nintendo 2DS – 5,593 (5,806) New Nintendo 3DS – 1,617 (1,301) Wii U – 778 (710) PlayStation 3 – 548 (579) Xbox One – 111 (231)

Continua il periodo positivo di PlayStation 4, la console Sony conclude la settimana con 28.870 pezzi distribuiti, con a seguire New Nintendo 3DS XL e PlayStation Vita. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One con 111 unità.