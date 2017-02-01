Resident Evil 7 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

  1. HOME Videogiochi
Resident Evil VII Biohazard debutta al primo posto della classifica software giapponese con 216.314 copie, con la Grotesque Version (non censurata) in testa con oltre 187.000 unità mentre la versione standard ha venduto 29.000 pezzi.

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Oltre a Resident Evil 7, in top ten troviamo anche Gravity Rush 2, Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki, Pokemon Sole e Luna e Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue:

  1. [PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Grotesque Version (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 187,306
  2. [PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 29,008
  3. [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna - (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 20,343 (3,112,620)
  4. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 17,869 (57,424)
  5. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (SIE, 01/19/17) – 15,798 (90,159)
  6. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3 Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 13,017 (642,246)
  7. [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 12,150 (941,119)
  8. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix, 01/12/17) – 11,243 (171,798)
  9. [PSV] Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 9,734 (101,844)
  10. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 7,411 (45,608)
  11. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (10/08/15) – 6,447 (259,321)
  12. [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 5,808 (1,096,016)
  13. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 5,621 (275,348)
  14. [PSV] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 5,121 (23,339)
  15. [PSV] Twin Star Exorcists (Bandai Namco, 01/26/17) – 4,681 (New)
  16. [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 4,607 (117,404)
  17. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 4,600 (928,231)
  18. [PS4] Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 4,342 (52,302)
  19. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 4,213 (161,160)
  20. [PSV] New Game! The Challenge Stage! (5pb, 01/26/17) – 3,662 (New)

Hardware Sales (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)

  1. PlayStation 4 – 30,778 (26,243)
  2. New 3DS XL – 17,600 (18,229)
  3. PlayStation Vita – 10,553 (11,521)
  4. PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,893 (7,133)
  5. Nintendo 2DS – 5,806 (6,203)
  6. New Nintendo 3DS – 1,301 (1,625)
  7. Wii U – 710 (794)
  8. PlayStation 3 – 579 (557)
  9. Xbox One – 231 (35)

Sul fronte hardware, PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro registrano un piccolo boost rispetto alla settimana precedente, grazie al traino di Resident Evil VII Biohazard. Chiude la classifica Xbox One con 231 unità vendute.

