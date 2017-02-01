Resident Evil 7 debutta al primo posto della classifica giapponese

Classifica Software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali)
Oltre a Resident Evil 7, in top ten troviamo anche Gravity Rush 2, Yokai Watch 3 Sukiyaki, Pokemon Sole e Luna e Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue:
- [PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Grotesque Version (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 187,306
- [PS4] Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom, 01/26/17) – 29,008
- [3DS] Pokemon Sole e Luna - (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 20,343 (3,112,620)
- [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World (Nintendo, 01/19/17) – 17,869 (57,424)
- [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (SIE, 01/19/17) – 15,798 (90,159)
- [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3 Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 13,017 (642,246)
- [3DS] Super Mario Maker (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 12,150 (941,119)
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Square Enix, 01/12/17) – 11,243 (171,798)
- [PSV] Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 9,734 (101,844)
- [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 7,411 (45,608)
- [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (10/08/15) – 6,447 (259,321)
- [PSV] Minecraft PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 5,808 (1,096,016)
- [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 5,621 (275,348)
- [PSV] Valkyria Revolution (Sega, 01/19/17) – 5,121 (23,339)
- [PSV] Twin Star Exorcists (Bandai Namco, 01/26/17) – 4,681 (New)
- [3DS] Animal Crossing New Leaf Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 4,607 (117,404)
- [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 4,600 (928,231)
- [PS4] Danganronpa V3 Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft, 01/12/17) – 4,342 (52,302)
- [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 4,213 (161,160)
- [PSV] New Game! The Challenge Stage! (5pb, 01/26/17) – 3,662 (New)
Hardware Sales (tra parentesi, le vendite della settimana precedente)
- PlayStation 4 – 30,778 (26,243)
- New 3DS XL – 17,600 (18,229)
- PlayStation Vita – 10,553 (11,521)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 9,893 (7,133)
- Nintendo 2DS – 5,806 (6,203)
- New Nintendo 3DS – 1,301 (1,625)
- Wii U – 710 (794)
- PlayStation 3 – 579 (557)
- Xbox One – 231 (35)
Sul fronte hardware, PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro registrano un piccolo boost rispetto alla settimana precedente, grazie al traino di Resident Evil VII Biohazard. Chiude la classifica Xbox One con 231 unità vendute.