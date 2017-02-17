Resident Evil 7 è stato il gioco più venduto a Gennaio negli Stati Uniti

Durante il mese di Gennaio 2017, i consumatori americani hanno speso 312.5 milioni di dollari (+14% rispetto a dodici mesi fa) per l'acquisto di videogiochi, console, accessori e servizi legati al gaming. Per quanto riguarda il software,è stato il gioco più venduto del mese.

Per il survival horror di Capcom si tratta di un bel risultato, considerando che il titolo è stato commercializzato alla fine del mese, più precisamente il 24 gennaio. Di seguito, la top ten completa:

Classifica Software USA Gennaio 2017

Resident Evil VII Biohazard

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

Grand Theft Auto V

Battlefield 1

NBA 2K17

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Madden NFL 17

Watch Dogs 2

Overwatch

FIFA 17

Sul fronte hardware, la console più venduta dle mese è stata PS4 Slim (in bundle con Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro), con a seguire Xbox One al secondo posto e Nintendo NES Classic Mini in terza posizione.