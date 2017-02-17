Resident Evil 7 è stato il gioco più venduto a Gennaio negli Stati Uniti

Per il survival horror di Capcom si tratta di un bel risultato, considerando che il titolo è stato commercializzato alla fine del mese, più precisamente il 24 gennaio. Di seguito, la top ten completa:
Classifica Software USA Gennaio 2017
- Resident Evil VII Biohazard
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Battlefield 1
- NBA 2K17
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Madden NFL 17
- Watch Dogs 2
- Overwatch
- FIFA 17
Sul fronte hardware, la console più venduta dle mese è stata PS4 Slim (in bundle con Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro), con a seguire Xbox One al secondo posto e Nintendo NES Classic Mini in terza posizione.FONTE: VentureBeat