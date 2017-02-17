Q&A Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo a tutte le vostre domande e curiosità!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  3. Notizie
  4. Resident Evil 7 è stato il gioco più venduto a Gennaio negli Stati Uniti

Resident Evil 7 è stato il gioco più venduto a Gennaio negli Stati Uniti

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Durante il mese di Gennaio 2017, i consumatori americani hanno speso 312.5 milioni di dollari (+14% rispetto a dodici mesi fa) per l'acquisto di videogiochi, console, accessori e servizi legati al gaming. Per quanto riguarda il software, Resident Evil VII Biohazard è stato il gioco più venduto del mese.

Per il survival horror di Capcom si tratta di un bel risultato, considerando che il titolo è stato commercializzato alla fine del mese, più precisamente il 24 gennaio. Di seguito, la top ten completa:

Classifica Software USA Gennaio 2017

  • Resident Evil VII Biohazard
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Battlefield 1
  • NBA 2K17
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Madden NFL 17
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Overwatch
  • FIFA 17

Sul fronte hardware, la console più venduta dle mese è stata PS4 Slim (in bundle con Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro), con a seguire Xbox One al secondo posto e Nintendo NES Classic Mini in terza posizione.

FONTE: VentureBeat

Altri contenuti per Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

  1. Kona uscirà a marzo, pubblicato un nuovo trailer del gioco
  2. Conan Exiles si aggiorna con una nuova patch
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
Aggiungi in Collezione

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

    Disponibile per
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 24/01/2017
  • PS4 : 24/01/2017
  • Xbox One : 24/01/2017
  • Genere: Survival Horror
  • Sviluppatore: Capcom
  • Publisher: Capcom
  • Pegi: 18+
  • Lingua: Tutto in Italiano
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link
  • Pagina su Wikipedia: Link

che voto dai a Resident Evil 7 Biohazard?

8

media su 91 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

  • Contenuti più Letti