Resident Evil 7, The Turing Test e Yakuza Zero arrivano sul PlayStation Store

Come ogni martedì, il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tante novità. Questa settimana, il negozio online di Sony ospita, tra gli altri, Resident Evil 7, Yakuza Zero, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, The Turing Test e Tales of Berseria.

Di seguito, le nuove uscite PlayStation 4 della settimana. Nessuna novità per PlayStation 3 e Vita:

PlayStation 4

  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Deluxe Edition
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Yakuza 0
  • Pineview Drive House of Horror
  • The Turing Test
  • Enigmatis The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  • Subterrain
  • Three Fourths Home/Paranautical Activity Bundle
  • Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home Bundle
  • ACA Neo Geo World Heroes
  • Tales of Berseria
  • Digimon World Next Order
  • Earthlock Festival of Magic

Aggiornamento davvero ricco, quello del 24 gennaio. Da segnalare anche l'uscita di Digimon World Next Order e Earthlock Festival of Magic, oltre che del classico per Neo Geo Word Heroes.

