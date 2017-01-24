Resident Evil 7, The Turing Test e Yakuza Zero arrivano sul PlayStation Store

Di seguito, le nuove uscite PlayStation 4 della settimana. Nessuna novità per PlayStation 3 e Vita:
PlayStation 4
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Yakuza 0
- Pineview Drive House of Horror
- The Turing Test
- Enigmatis The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Subterrain
- Three Fourths Home/Paranautical Activity Bundle
- Letter Quest/Three Fourths Home Bundle
- ACA Neo Geo World Heroes
- Tales of Berseria
- Digimon World Next Order
- Earthlock Festival of Magic
Aggiornamento davvero ricco, quello del 24 gennaio. Da segnalare anche l'uscita di Digimon World Next Order e Earthlock Festival of Magic, oltre che del classico per Neo Geo Word Heroes.