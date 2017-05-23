  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie
  4. RIME, Get Even e Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 tra le novità del PlayStation Store

RIME, Get Even e Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 tra le novità del PlayStation Store

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni martedì, il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tutte le novità della settimana: il nuovo aggiornamento dello store porta in dote titoli come Utawarerumono Mask of Deception, Get Even, RIME e Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Novità PlayStation 4
Su PlayStation 4 arriva anche Samurai Warriors Spirit of Sanada, la Beta Pubblica di Gwent, Spellspire, Poxnora e Star Ocean: 'Til The End Of Time.

  • Star Ocean: 'Til The End Of Time
  • Utawarerumono Mask of Deception
  • PoxNora
  • Embers of Mirrim
  • Gwent Beta Pubblica
  • Spellspire
  • Digerati Bundle 2 Pack Part 7
  • BRIKS Game and 20 Themes and 20 Avatars Mega Bundle
  • RiME
  • Get Even
  • Samurai Warriors: Spirit of Sanada
  • Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2

PlayStation Vita

  • Utawarerumono Mask of Deception
  • Spellspire
  • Plantera
  • Kung Fury Street Rage

Su PlayStation Vita sono ora disponibili Utawarerumono Mask of Deception, Kung Fury Street Rage, Spellspire e Plantera.

Quanto è interessante?
5 Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Call of Duty WWII: Sledgehammer annuncia una serie di livestream
  2. IO Interactive licenzia alcuni dipendenti, quale futuro per lo studio?
PlayStation Store

PlayStation Store

Contenuti più Letti