RIME, Get Even e Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2 tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Come ogni martedì, il PlayStation Store europeo si aggiorna con tutte le novità della settimana: il nuovo aggiornamento dello store porta in dote titoli come Utawarerumono Mask of Deception,e Guilty Gear Xrd Rev.2, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Novità PlayStation 4

Su PlayStation 4 arriva anche Samurai Warriors Spirit of Sanada, la Beta Pubblica di Gwent, Spellspire, Poxnora e Star Ocean: 'Til The End Of Time.

PlayStation Vita

Su PlayStation Vita sono ora disponibili Utawarerumono Mask of Deception, Kung Fury Street Rage, Spellspire e Plantera.