Rock Band VR: nuovo trailer ed elenco completo dei brani disponibili al lancio

Manca solo una settimana all'uscita di Rock Band VR e Harmonix ha quest'oggi pubblicato un gameplay trailer della Classic Mode e ha condiviso la lista completa dei brani che saranno disponibili nel catalogo del gioco.

La software house ha infatti annunciato le ultime 19 canzoni:

  • Band of Horses – “Casual Party”
  • The Black Cheers – “(You’re) Breakin’ Up”
  • blink-182 – “Bored To Death”
  • Blondfire – “True Confessions”
  • Disturbed – “Down With The Sickness”
  • Dream Theater – “Pull Me Under”
  • Fleetwood Mac – “Go Your Own Way”
  • The Go-Go’s – “We Got The Beat”
  • The Hunna – “You & Me”
  • Kaleo – “Glass House”
  • Kings of Leon – “Use Somebody”
  • Pierce The Veil – “Circles”
  • Ramones – “I Wanna Be Sedated”
  • Rage Against The Machine – “Testify”
  • Rush – “Freewill (Vault Edition)”
  • Survivor – “Eye of the Tiger”
  • Tracy Bonham – “Mother Mother”
  • Weezer – “Say It Ain’t So”
  • The Who – “Won’t Get Fooled Again”

Queste tracce vanno ad aggiungersi alle 49 già presentate, che trovate di seguito, per un totale di 60 brani:

  • Ain't It Fun - Paramore
  • Alive - Pearl Jam
  • Alive - The Temper Trap
  • Bad Reputation - Joan Jett
  • Beast and the Harlot - Avenged Sevenfold
  • Birds - Coldplay
  • Black Seas - Arctic Horror
  • Champagne Supernova - Oasis
  • Church Bells - Carrie Underwood
  • Cirice - Ghost
  • Counting Stars - OneRepublic
  • Everlong - Foo Fighters
  • The Final Countdown - Europe
  • Float - Switchfoot
  • Gold On The Ceiling - The Black Keys
  • Grand Canyon - The Wind And The Wave
  • Hangar 18 - Megadeth
  • Heaven Knows - The Pretty Reckless
  • Holiday - Green Day
  • I Am Alive - Twin Atlantic
  • I Will Wait - Mumford & Sons
  • Lights Out - AudioDamn!
  • Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi
  • Man in the Box - Alice in Chains
  • Maps - Maroon 5
  • The Middle - Jimmy Eat World
  • One Way Or Another - Blondie
  • Panama - Van Halen
  • Plush - Stone Temple Pilots
  • Postpone - Catfish And The Bottlemen
  • Promise Everything - Basement
  • Quitter - The Starting Line
  • Rebel Heart - The Shelters
  • Running With Wild Things - Against The Current
  • Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
  • Suffragette City - David Bowie
  • Sweater Weather - Parks
  • Through the Fire and Flames - DragonForce
  • To My Romeo - Spirit Kid
  • Walk This Way - Aerosmith
  • When You Were Young - The Killers

Rock Band VR sarà disponibile a partire dal 23 marzo esclusivamente su Oculus Rift, qui trovate i requisiti consigliati.

