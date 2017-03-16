Rock Band VR: nuovo trailer ed elenco completo dei brani disponibili al lancio

La software house ha infatti annunciato le ultime 19 canzoni:
- Band of Horses – “Casual Party”
- The Black Cheers – “(You’re) Breakin’ Up”
- blink-182 – “Bored To Death”
- Blondfire – “True Confessions”
- Disturbed – “Down With The Sickness”
- Dream Theater – “Pull Me Under”
- Fleetwood Mac – “Go Your Own Way”
- The Go-Go’s – “We Got The Beat”
- The Hunna – “You & Me”
- Kaleo – “Glass House”
- Kings of Leon – “Use Somebody”
- Pierce The Veil – “Circles”
- Ramones – “I Wanna Be Sedated”
- Rage Against The Machine – “Testify”
- Rush – “Freewill (Vault Edition)”
- Survivor – “Eye of the Tiger”
- Tracy Bonham – “Mother Mother”
- Weezer – “Say It Ain’t So”
- The Who – “Won’t Get Fooled Again”
Queste tracce vanno ad aggiungersi alle 49 già presentate, che trovate di seguito, per un totale di 60 brani:
- Ain't It Fun - Paramore
- Alive - Pearl Jam
- Alive - The Temper Trap
- Bad Reputation - Joan Jett
- Beast and the Harlot - Avenged Sevenfold
- Birds - Coldplay
- Black Seas - Arctic Horror
- Champagne Supernova - Oasis
- Church Bells - Carrie Underwood
- Cirice - Ghost
- Counting Stars - OneRepublic
- Everlong - Foo Fighters
- The Final Countdown - Europe
- Float - Switchfoot
- Gold On The Ceiling - The Black Keys
- Grand Canyon - The Wind And The Wave
- Hangar 18 - Megadeth
- Heaven Knows - The Pretty Reckless
- Holiday - Green Day
- I Am Alive - Twin Atlantic
- I Will Wait - Mumford & Sons
- Lights Out - AudioDamn!
- Livin' On A Prayer - Bon Jovi
- Man in the Box - Alice in Chains
- Maps - Maroon 5
- The Middle - Jimmy Eat World
- One Way Or Another - Blondie
- Panama - Van Halen
- Plush - Stone Temple Pilots
- Postpone - Catfish And The Bottlemen
- Promise Everything - Basement
- Quitter - The Starting Line
- Rebel Heart - The Shelters
- Running With Wild Things - Against The Current
- Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
- Suffragette City - David Bowie
- Sweater Weather - Parks
- Through the Fire and Flames - DragonForce
- To My Romeo - Spirit Kid
- Walk This Way - Aerosmith
- When You Were Young - The Killers
Rock Band VR sarà disponibile a partire dal 23 marzo esclusivamente su Oculus Rift, qui trovate i requisiti consigliati.