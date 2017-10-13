Logo Everyeye.it

Sine Mora EX, Neon Chrome e Oceanhorn Demo tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Anche questa settimana il Nintendo eShop si aggiorna con tante novità per i possessori di console Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Tra le novità più rilevanti ora disponibili segnaliamo l'arrivo di Sine Mora EX, Neon Chrome, Oceanhorn (Demo), The Flame in The Flood e The King of Fighters '95 per Virtual Console.

Nintendo Switch

  • Sine Mora EX (29,99 euro)
  • 88 Heroes: 98 Heroes Edition (29,99 euro)
  • Tiny Barbarian DX (29,99 euro)
  • Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (29,99 euro)
  • Wulverblade (16,99 euro)
  • The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition (14,99 euro)
  • Yono and the Celestial Elephants (14,99 euro)
  • Unbox Newbie's Adventure (26,99 euro)
  • Neon Chrome (14,99 euro)
  • The King of Fighters '95 (6,99 euro)
  • Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas Demo (Gratis)

Novità Nintendo 3DS

  • Story of Seasons Trio of Towns (39,99 euro)
  • Physical Contact 2048 (3,74 euro)
  • Physical Contact SPEED (3,75 euro)
  • Culdcept Revolt Double Helix DLC (Gratis)

Wii U

  • Eba & Egg A Hatch Trip (4,99 euro)
  • MotoRoader (5.99 euro)
  • Legend of Hero Tonma (5,99 euro)

Tutti i contenuti segnalati sono già disponibili per il download dal Nintendo eShop europeo. Cosa ne pensate delle novità della settimana per Switch, 3DS e Wii U?

