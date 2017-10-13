Sine Mora EX, Neon Chrome e Oceanhorn Demo tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Nintendo Switch
- Sine Mora EX (29,99 euro)
- 88 Heroes: 98 Heroes Edition (29,99 euro)
- Tiny Barbarian DX (29,99 euro)
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (29,99 euro)
- Wulverblade (16,99 euro)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition (14,99 euro)
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants (14,99 euro)
- Unbox Newbie's Adventure (26,99 euro)
- Neon Chrome (14,99 euro)
- The King of Fighters '95 (6,99 euro)
- Oceanhorn Monster of Uncharted Seas Demo (Gratis)
Novità Nintendo 3DS
- Story of Seasons Trio of Towns (39,99 euro)
- Physical Contact 2048 (3,74 euro)
- Physical Contact SPEED (3,75 euro)
- Culdcept Revolt Double Helix DLC (Gratis)
Wii U
- Eba & Egg A Hatch Trip (4,99 euro)
- MotoRoader (5.99 euro)
- Legend of Hero Tonma (5,99 euro)
Tutti i contenuti segnalati sono già disponibili per il download dal Nintendo eShop europeo. Cosa ne pensate delle novità della settimana per Switch, 3DS e Wii U?
