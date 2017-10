SNES Classic Mini: segnalati problemi di input lag con Super Mario World

SNES Classic input lag report: I'm pretty sensitive to this stuff and I honestly don't feel any (Using EVO grade monitor w/ fast refresh) — Ohmi Kuma (@Ohmi_Kuma) 29 settembre 2017

I've seen a lot of SNES mini impressions claiming there's "no lag" I mean, it might be low lag but HDTVs naturally introduce input lag. — Colin. Colin! Colin? (@DrKarateChop) 2 ottobre 2017

Don't know if it is just me or the SNES classic has very slight input lag. Need to follow up with this. fei — pantebecks (@_looon_) 1 ottobre 2017

Just realized I can reduce the input lag on the SNES Mini by putting my TV on Game Mode. — Ryan Molina (@ThatRyanMolina) 30 settembre 2017

Yep, done it too, but it can get rough. Also if the SNES Classic is similar at all to the NES Classic, then the input lag shouldn't be nearly as bad as plugging an NES into an HDTV. — zallard1 (@zallard1sda) 30 settembre 2017