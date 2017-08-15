Logo Everyeye.it

Sonic Mania, Matterfall e Undertale tra le ultime novità del Playstation Store

Come ogni martedì, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con tante novità per le piattaforme Sony (PS4, PS VR, PS Vita): giochi completi, demo e nuovi contenuti aggiuntivi sono ora disponibili per il download. Di seguito, la lista completa delle ultime novità della settimana.

Novità Playstation 4
Tra le novità principali del Playstation Store segnaliamo Sonic Mania, Matterfall, Undertale e Agents of Mayhem. A seguire, l'elenco completo dei giochi per Playstation 4:

  • Sonic Mania - 15 agosto 19,99 euro
  • Undertale - 15 agosto 14,99 euro
  • Cities: Skyline Playstation 4 Edition - 15 agosto 39,99 euro
  • Nidhogg 2 - 15 agosto 14,99 euro (13,49 euro per i Plus)
  • Tokyo 42 - 15 agosto 20,99 euro
  • Dark Mistery - 15 agosto 8,99 euro
  • RobotRiot Hyper Edition - 15 agosto 8,99 euro
  • StarBlood Arena Demo - 15 agosto gratuito
  • Red Bull TV: Live Sports, Music & Entertainment - 15 agosto
  • Matterfall - 16 agosto
  • Paranormal Activity VR - 16 agosto
  • I Pilastri dell'Eternità - 16 agosto
  • Observer - 16 agosto
  • Agents of Mayhem - 18 agosto
  • Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma - 18 agosto
  • Armello - Deluxe Bundle - 18 agosto
  • Hand of the Gods: SMITE Tactics - 18 agosto

Playstation Vita

  • Undertale - 15 agosto 14,99 euro
  • The Bard's Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled - 15 agosto

PS4 DLC

  • Minecraft Story Mode: Season Two - 15 agosto 5,99 euro
  • Dreadnought Plus Pack - 15 agosto (gratuito per i Plus)
  • Agents of Mayhem: Franchise Force Skins Pack - 18 agosto

Ricordiamo inoltre che sono ancora disponibili i giochi gratis di agosto della Instant Game Collection per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus, tra cui Just Cause 3 e Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry.

FONTE: Playstation Blog
