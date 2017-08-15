Sonic Mania, Matterfall e Undertale tra le ultime novità del Playstation Store

Novità Playstation 4
Tra le novità principali del Playstation Store segnaliamo Sonic Mania, Matterfall, Undertale e Agents of Mayhem. A seguire, l'elenco completo dei giochi per Playstation 4:
- Sonic Mania - 15 agosto 19,99 euro
- Undertale - 15 agosto 14,99 euro
- Cities: Skyline Playstation 4 Edition - 15 agosto 39,99 euro
- Nidhogg 2 - 15 agosto 14,99 euro (13,49 euro per i Plus)
- Tokyo 42 - 15 agosto 20,99 euro
- Dark Mistery - 15 agosto 8,99 euro
- RobotRiot Hyper Edition - 15 agosto 8,99 euro
- StarBlood Arena Demo - 15 agosto gratuito
- Red Bull TV: Live Sports, Music & Entertainment - 15 agosto
- Matterfall - 16 agosto
- Paranormal Activity VR - 16 agosto
- I Pilastri dell'Eternità - 16 agosto
- Observer - 16 agosto
- Agents of Mayhem - 18 agosto
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma - 18 agosto
- Armello - Deluxe Bundle - 18 agosto
- Hand of the Gods: SMITE Tactics - 18 agosto
Playstation Vita
- Undertale - 15 agosto 14,99 euro
- The Bard's Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled - 15 agosto
PS4 DLC
- Minecraft Story Mode: Season Two - 15 agosto 5,99 euro
- Dreadnought Plus Pack - 15 agosto (gratuito per i Plus)
- Agents of Mayhem: Franchise Force Skins Pack - 18 agosto
Ricordiamo inoltre che sono ancora disponibili i giochi gratis di agosto della Instant Game Collection per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus, tra cui Just Cause 3 e Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry.
FONTE: Playstation Blog
