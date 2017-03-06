Sony annuncia la line-up per il PAX East di Boston

ha annunciato la line-up per il PAX East 2017, evento che si terrà a Boston dal 10 al 12 marzo. In questa occasione, il publisher porterà oltre 20 titoli giocabili tra cui

Line-up Sony PAX East 2017

Una line-up decisamente interessante, che vede la presenza di titoli molto attesi come GT Sport, Farpoint per PlayStation VR, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy e Rime.

Boundless (Wonderstruck Games)

Cosmic Star Heroine (Zeboyd Games)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Actvision)

Cryptark (Alientrap Games)

Dino Frontier (Uber Entertainment)

Disc Jam (High Horse Entertainment)

Eitr (Devolver Digital)

Everything (Double Fine Presents)

Farpoint (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Full Throttle Remastered (Double Fine Productions)

Gang Beasts (Double Fine Presents)

Gnog (Double Fine Presents)

GT Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Loot Rascals (Hollow Ponds)

MLB The Show 17 (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Nex Machina (Housemarque)

Nidhogg 2 (Messhof)

Pox Nora (Desert Owl Games)

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (Double Fine Productions)

Rain World (Adult Swim Games)

Rime (Grey Box)

Sundered (Thunder Lotus Games)

Tooth & Tail (Pocketwatch Games)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive)

Windjammers (DotEmu)

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth)

Il PAX East si terrà a Boston dal 10 al 12 marzo, non ci resta che attendere qualche giorno per poter vedere nuovi video gameplay dei titoli presenti in fiera.