Sony annuncia la line-up per il PAX East di Boston

Line-up Sony PAX East 2017
Una line-up decisamente interessante, che vede la presenza di titoli molto attesi come GT Sport, Farpoint per PlayStation VR, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy e Rime.
- Boundless (Wonderstruck Games)
- Cosmic Star Heroine (Zeboyd Games)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Actvision)
- Cryptark (Alientrap Games)
- Dino Frontier (Uber Entertainment)
- Disc Jam (High Horse Entertainment)
- Eitr (Devolver Digital)
- Everything (Double Fine Presents)
- Farpoint (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Full Throttle Remastered (Double Fine Productions)
- Gang Beasts (Double Fine Presents)
- Gnog (Double Fine Presents)
- GT Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Loot Rascals (Hollow Ponds)
- MLB The Show 17 (Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Nex Machina (Housemarque)
- Nidhogg 2 (Messhof)
- Pox Nora (Desert Owl Games)
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin (Double Fine Productions)
- Rain World (Adult Swim Games)
- Rime (Grey Box)
- Sundered (Thunder Lotus Games)
- Tooth & Tail (Pocketwatch Games)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Interactive)
- Windjammers (DotEmu)
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth)
Il PAX East si terrà a Boston dal 10 al 12 marzo, non ci resta che attendere qualche giorno per poter vedere nuovi video gameplay dei titoli presenti in fiera.