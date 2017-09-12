Sony annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017

Giochi PlayStation 4
La line-up PlayStation 4 include titoli come Detroid Become Human, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Gran Turismo Sport, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dynasty Warriors 9, Monster Hunter World, Code Vein e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet.
- Call of Duty WWII (SIE)
- Code Vein (Bandai Namco)
- Detroit Become Human (SIE)
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco)
- Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)
- Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher)
- Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
- Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix)
- Knack 2 (SIE)
- Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (Capcom)
- Monster Hunter World (Capcom)
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (Level-5)
- Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco)
- Taiko Drum Master Drum Session! (Bandai Namco)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Sega)
Giochi PlayStation VR
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)
- Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
- Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
- No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE)
- Summer Lesson: Chisato Shinjo – Shichiyou no Etude (Basic Game Pack) (Bandai Namco)
Ricordiamo che il 19 settembre Sony terrà una conferenza pre Tokyo Gam Show, in onda a partire dalle 09:00 del mattino, ora italiana.
