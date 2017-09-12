Sony annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017

ha annunciato la line-up per il, in programma dal 21 al 24 settembre. La compagnia porterà in fiera un totale di 21 titoli, tutti giocabili sullo showfloor.

Giochi PlayStation 4

La line-up PlayStation 4 include titoli come Detroid Become Human, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Gran Turismo Sport, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dynasty Warriors 9, Monster Hunter World, Code Vein e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet.

Call of Duty WWII (SIE)

Code Vein (Bandai Namco)

Detroit Become Human (SIE)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco)

Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)

Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher)

Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)

Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix)

Knack 2 (SIE)

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (Capcom)

Monster Hunter World (Capcom)

Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (Level-5)

Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco)

Taiko Drum Master Drum Session! (Bandai Namco)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Sega)

Giochi PlayStation VR

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)

Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)

Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE)

Summer Lesson: Chisato Shinjo – Shichiyou no Etude (Basic Game Pack) (Bandai Namco)

Ricordiamo che il 19 settembre Sony terrà una conferenza pre Tokyo Gam Show, in onda a partire dalle 09:00 del mattino, ora italiana.