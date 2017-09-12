Logo Everyeye.it

Tokyo Game Show 2017
Tokyo Game Show 2017 Dal 21/09/2017 al 24/09/2017

Tutti gli aggiornamenti dalla fiera in un'unica pagina.

TGS 2017

Sony annuncia la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia ha annunciato la line-up per il Tokyo Game Show 2017, in programma dal 21 al 24 settembre. La compagnia porterà in fiera un totale di 21 titoli, tutti giocabili sullo showfloor.

Giochi PlayStation 4
La line-up PlayStation 4 include titoli come Detroid Become Human, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Gran Turismo Sport, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dynasty Warriors 9, Monster Hunter World, Code Vein e Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet.

  • Call of Duty WWII (SIE)
  • Code Vein (Bandai Namco)
  • Detroit Become Human (SIE)
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Square Enix)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco)
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 (Koei Tecmo)
  • Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher)
  • Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
  • Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix)
  • Knack 2 (SIE)
  • Marvel vs Capcom Infinite (Capcom)
  • Monster Hunter World (Capcom)
  • Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom (Level-5)
  • Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet (Bandai Namco)
  • Taiko Drum Master Drum Session! (Bandai Namco)
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Sega)

Giochi PlayStation VR

  • The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)
  • Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
  • Monster of the Deep Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
  • No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE)
  • Summer Lesson: Chisato Shinjo – Shichiyou no Etude (Basic Game Pack) (Bandai Namco)

Ricordiamo che il 19 settembre Sony terrà una conferenza pre Tokyo Gam Show, in onda a partire dalle 09:00 del mattino, ora italiana.

