South Park Scontri Di-Retti: svelati i requisiti minimi e consigliati su PC

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Ubisoft ha condiviso sul proprio blog i requisiti minimi e consigliati della versione PC di South Park: Scontri Di-Retti, dissacrante gioco di ruolo sviluppato con la collaborazione di Matt Stone e Trey Parker, i creatori della serie.

Requisiti Minimi

Risoluzione:720p @~60FPS
Video Preset: Basso
V-Sync: Off
Sistema operativo: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit)
Processore: Intel Core i5 2400 | AMD FX 4320 o equivalente
Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560Ti / GTX 650 / GTX 750 / GTX 950 / GTX 1050, AMD Radeon HD 7850 / R9 270 / R9 370 / RX 460 (2GB VRAM o superiore)
RAM: 6 GB

Requisiti consigliati

Risoluzione: 1080p @~60FPS
Video Preset: Alto
V-Sync: Off
Sistema Operativo: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit)
Processore: Intel Core i5-4690K | AMD FX-8350 o equivalente
Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 750ti / GTX 960 / GTX 1060, AMD Radeon R9 280X / R9 380 / RX 470 (2 GB VRAM o superiore)
RAM: 8 GB

South Park Scontri Di-Retti sarà disponibile dal 17 ottobre su PC, Xbox One e PlayStation 4.

FONTE: Blog Ubisoft
South Park Scontri Di-Retti

South Park Scontri Di-Retti
  • Disponibile per
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 17/10/2017
  • PS4 : 17/10/2017
  • Xbox One : 17/10/2017
  • Genere: Avventura
  • Sviluppatore: Ubisoft San Francisco
  • Publisher: Ubisoft
  • Pegi: 16+
  • Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano

quanto attendi South Park Scontri Di-Retti?

87%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

