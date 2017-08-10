South Park Scontri Di-Retti: svelati i requisiti minimi e consigliati su PC

Requisiti Minimi
Risoluzione:720p @~60FPS
Video Preset: Basso
V-Sync: Off
Sistema operativo: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit)
Processore: Intel Core i5 2400 | AMD FX 4320 o equivalente
Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560Ti / GTX 650 / GTX 750 / GTX 950 / GTX 1050, AMD Radeon HD 7850 / R9 270 / R9 370 / RX 460 (2GB VRAM o superiore)
RAM: 6 GB
Requisiti consigliati
Risoluzione: 1080p @~60FPS
Video Preset: Alto
V-Sync: Off
Sistema Operativo: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit)
Processore: Intel Core i5-4690K | AMD FX-8350 o equivalente
Scheda Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 750ti / GTX 960 / GTX 1060, AMD Radeon R9 280X / R9 380 / RX 470 (2 GB VRAM o superiore)
RAM: 8 GB
South Park Scontri Di-Retti sarà disponibile dal 17 ottobre su PC, Xbox One e PlayStation 4.