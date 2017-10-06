Stardew Valley e Layton's Mystery Journey tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Nintendo Switch
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X - €6.99
- Axiom Verge - €17.99
- Oxenfree - €19.99
- Stardew Valley - €13.99
- Tumblestone - €12.99
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - €14.99
- Ninja Shodown - €12.99
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Pixel Pack - €2.99
- Just Dance 2018 (Demo)
- Spelunker Party! (Demo, disponibile dal 7 ottobre)
Novità Nintendo 3DS
- Culdcept Revolt - €39.99
- Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser - €39.99
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle e il Complotto dei Milionari - €39.99
- Symphony of Eternity - €7.99
Wii U
- Volgarr the Viking - €9.99
- Double Dungeons - €5.99
- Vigilante - €5.99
- Just Dance 2018 (Demo)
