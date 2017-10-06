Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Q&A: Domande e Risposte Oggi alle ore 16:00

Rispondiamo in diretta alle vostre domande e curiosità!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Nintendo e-Shop
  3. Notizie
  4. Stardew Valley e Layton's Mystery Journey tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

Stardew Valley e Layton's Mystery Journey tra le novità del Nintendo eShop

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni settimana il Nintendo eShop europeo si aggiorna con tante novità per i possessori di console Switch, 3DS e Wii U. Tra le novità più rilevanti ora disponibili segnaliamo l'arrivo di Stardew Valley, Axiom Verge, Oxenfree e della demo di Just Dance 2018. Di seguito, l'elenco completo dei nuovi giochi.

Nintendo Switch

  • ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X - €6.99
  • Axiom Verge - €17.99
  • Oxenfree - €19.99
  • Stardew Valley - €13.99
  • Tumblestone - €12.99
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime - €14.99
  • Ninja Shodown - €12.99
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: Pixel Pack - €2.99
  • Just Dance 2018 (Demo)
  • Spelunker Party! (Demo, disponibile dal 7 ottobre)

Novità Nintendo 3DS

  • Culdcept Revolt - €39.99
  • Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Scagnozzi di Bowser - €39.99
  • Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle e il Complotto dei Milionari - €39.99
  • Symphony of Eternity - €7.99

Wii U

  • Volgarr the Viking - €9.99
  • Double Dungeons - €5.99
  • Vigilante - €5.99
  • Just Dance 2018 (Demo)

Cosa ne pensate delle novità della settimana per Switch, 3DS e Wii U?

Quanto è interessante?
1
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Nintendo e-Shop

  1. BlizzCon 2017: i Muse suoneranno durante la cerimonia di chiusura
  2. Game of Thrones Conquest uscirà il 19 ottobre su iOS e Android

Nintendo e-Shop

Nintendo e-Shop

Contenuti più Letti