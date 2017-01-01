Steam Awards 2016: tutti i vincitori

Vincitori Steam Awards 2016
Tra i titoli eletti dalla community troviamo DOOM, Dark Souls III, Goat Simulator, Portal 2, Left 4 Dead 2, GTA V (che trionfa in ben due categorie) e Euro Truck Simulator 2.
- I'm Not Crying, There's Something In My Eye Award: The Walking Dead
- Best Use Of A Farm Animal Award: Goat Simulator
- Boom Boom Award: DOOM
- Love/Hate Relationship Award: Dark Souls 3
- Sit Back and Relax Award: Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Villain Most In Need Of A Hug Award: Portal 2
- I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award: Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Better With Friends Award: Left 4 Dead 2
- Test of Time Award: The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
- Just 5 More Minutes Award: Counter-Strike Global Offensive
- Whoooaaaaaaa, dude! Award: Grand Theft Auto V
- Game Within A Game Award: Grand Theft Auto V
I titoli elencati qui sopra saranno inoltre in offerta fino al 2 gennaio, data in cui termineranno i saldi invernali di Steam.