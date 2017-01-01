  1. HOME Videogiochi
Steam Awards 2016: tutti i vincitori

di
Valve ha annunciato ufficialmente i vincitori degli Steam Awards 2016, i premi assegnati ai migliori e peggiori giochi in vendita sullo store digitale.

Vincitori Steam Awards 2016
Tra i titoli eletti dalla community troviamo DOOM, Dark Souls III, Goat Simulator, Portal 2, Left 4 Dead 2, GTA V (che trionfa in ben due categorie) e Euro Truck Simulator 2.

  • I'm Not Crying, There's Something In My Eye Award: The Walking Dead
  • Best Use Of A Farm Animal Award: Goat Simulator
  • Boom Boom Award: DOOM
  • Love/Hate Relationship Award: Dark Souls 3
  • Sit Back and Relax Award: Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Villain Most In Need Of A Hug Award: Portal 2
  • I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award: Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • Better With Friends Award: Left 4 Dead 2
  • Test of Time Award: The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
  • Just 5 More Minutes Award: Counter-Strike Global Offensive
  • Whoooaaaaaaa, dude! Award: Grand Theft Auto V
  • Game Within A Game Award: Grand Theft Auto V

I titoli elencati qui sopra saranno inoltre in offerta fino al 2 gennaio, data in cui termineranno i saldi invernali di Steam.

