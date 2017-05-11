Super Mario Bros è il miglior gioco d'azione di sempre per i lettori di Famitsu

In top ten trovano spazio anche Okami, Bloodborne, Kingdom Hearts, Dark Souls III, Bayonetta, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G e Super Mario 64. Di seguito la classifica completa:
- Super Mario Bros (Famicom) – 241 voti
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Switch/Wii U) – 205 voti
- NieR Automata (PS4/PC) – 183 voti
- Okami (Wii/PS2) – 152 voti
- Bloodborne (PS4) – 147 voti
- Dark Souls III (PS4/XBO/PC) – 121 voti
- Kingdom Hearts (PS2) – 117 voti
- Bayonetta (PS3/360/PC) – 63 voti
- Super Mario 64 (N64) – 55 voti
- Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP/iOS) – 48 voti
- Metal Gear Solid 3 (PS2) – 45 voti
- Kingdom Hearts II (PS2) – 42 voti
- Metal Gear Solid (PSX) – 38 voti
- Devil May Cry (PS2) – 38 voti
- Hoshi no Kirby Super Deluxe (Super Famicom) – 35 voti
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time (N64) – 30 voti
- Metal Gear Solid V (PS4/PS3/XBO/360/PC) – 27 voti
- Muramasa (Vita/Wii) – 26 voti
- Super Mario World (Super Famicom) – 23 voti
- Mega Man 2 (Famicom) – 18 voti
La top 20 si chiude con Muramasa, Super Mario World e Mega Man 2. Siete d'accordo con questa classifica?
FONTE: Japanese Nintendo