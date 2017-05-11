Super Mario Bros è il miglior gioco d'azione di sempre per i lettori di Famitsu

Alienation Oggi alle ore 17:00

La redazione di Famitsu ha chiesto ai lettori della testata di eleggere il miglior gioco d'azione di tutti i tempi. A trionfare è stato Super Mario Bros per NES con oltre 240 voti, seguito da The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e NieR Automata.

In top ten trovano spazio anche Okami, Bloodborne, Kingdom Hearts, Dark Souls III, Bayonetta, Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G e Super Mario 64. Di seguito la classifica completa:

  1. Super Mario Bros (Famicom) – 241 voti
  2. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild (Switch/Wii U) – 205 voti
  3. NieR Automata (PS4/PC) – 183 voti
  4. Okami (Wii/PS2) – 152 voti
  5. Bloodborne (PS4) – 147 voti
  6. Dark Souls III (PS4/XBO/PC) – 121 voti
  7. Kingdom Hearts (PS2) – 117 voti
  8. Bayonetta (PS3/360/PC) – 63 voti
  9. Super Mario 64 (N64) – 55 voti
  10. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP/iOS) – 48 voti
  11. Metal Gear Solid 3 (PS2) – 45 voti
  12. Kingdom Hearts II (PS2) – 42 voti
  13. Metal Gear Solid (PSX) – 38 voti
  14. Devil May Cry (PS2) – 38 voti
  15. Hoshi no Kirby Super Deluxe (Super Famicom) – 35 voti
  16. The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time (N64) – 30 voti
  17. Metal Gear Solid V (PS4/PS3/XBO/360/PC) – 27 voti
  18. Muramasa (Vita/Wii) – 26 voti
  19. Super Mario World (Super Famicom) – 23 voti
  20. Mega Man 2 (Famicom) – 18 voti

La top 20 si chiude con Muramasa, Super Mario World e Mega Man 2. Siete d'accordo con questa classifica?

FONTE: Japanese Nintendo
