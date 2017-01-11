Super Mario Maker per 3DS è il gioco più venduto in Giappone questa settimana

Anche questa settimana, come di consueto, l'ente Media Create ha diffuso i dati relativi ai videogiochi e alle console più venduti in Giappone, nel periodo che va dal 2 all'8 gennaio 2017. In cima alla classifica troviamo la versione 3DS di, con oltre 100.000 copie vendute.

Di seguito, ecco la classifica software (tra parentesi, le vendite totali):

1. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 100,308 (890,838)

2. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 90,298 (3,039,585)

3. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017: Tachiagare Nippon! (Nintendo, 12/22/16) – 47,905 (244,357)

4. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 32,031 (1,074,494)

5. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo, 12/08/16) – 23,867 (144,838)

6. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level-5, 12/15/16) – 23,698 (585,206)

7. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Limited and Bundled Editions Included) (Square Enix, 11/29/16) – 23,346 (907,768)

8. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome Amiibo (Nintendo, 11/24/16) – 15,512 (101,354)

9. [PS4] Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Sega, 12/08/16) – 13,825 (326,325)

10. [3DS] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Heroes (Konami, 12/15/16) – 13,7666 (73,560)

11. [Wii U] Minecraft: Wii U Edition (Mojang, 06/23/16) – 13,391 (271,044)

12. [3DS] Mario Party: Star Rush (Nintendo, 10/20/16) – 10,293 (145,318)

13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (10/08/15) – 9,513 (235,352)

14. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo, 12/01/11) – 8,946 (2,723,302)

15. [PS4] Watch Dogs 2 (Ubisoft, 12/01/16) – 8,718 (97,955)

16. [3DS] Kirby: Planet Robobot (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 8,225 (525,226)

17. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi Mura wo Tsukurun Desu (Nippon Columbia, 07/21/16) – 8,141 (145,722)

18. [3DS] New Super Mario Bros. 2 (Bundle Versions Included) (Nintendo, 07/28/12) – 7,785 (2,516,249)

19. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch 3: Sushi / Tempura Blasters T Pack (12/15/16) – 7,002 (41,430)

20. [PS4] Battlefield 1 (EA, 10/21/16) – 6,770 (244,406)

Classifica hardware (tra parentesi, le vendite della scorsa settimana):

PlayStation 4 – 78,927 (73,421)

New 3DS LL – 54,645 (45,809)

PlayStation Vita – 34,023 (25,487)

2DS – 26,214 (20,259)

PlayStation 4 Pro – 8,242 (9,916)

New 3DS – 8,019 (4,342)

Wii U – 3,147 (2,589)

PlayStation 3 – 1,156 (1,002)

Xbox One – 180 (221)

Da notare anche gli ottimi risultati ottenuti da Pokemon Sole e Luna che resta sempre nei primi posti della classifica e che ha superato la quota di tre milioni di copie vendute in Giappone.