Super Meat Boy Forever potrebbe uscire su Switch

Super Meat Boy Forever è stato annunciato nel 2014 come titolo per PC e tablet, ad oggi il gioco non ha ancora visto la luce e non è chiaro se il team abbiamo messo in produzione anche le versioni per PlayStation 4 e Xbox One, l'uscita su Switch appare però molto probabile.
Rispondendo a una domanda su Twitter, gli sviluppatori del Team Meat hanno rivelato che Super Meat Boy non uscirà su Switch... mentre sembrano esserci concrete speranze per Super Meat Boy Forever, sequel del gioco attualmente in fase di sviluppo.
MeatBoy Infinite definitely won't. be..But Super Meat Boy Forever might! https://t.co/xfToKpUrOt— Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) 27 marzo 2017
