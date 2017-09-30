Logo Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
Total War Warhammer 2 Oggi alle ore 16:00

Giochiamo con il nuovo strategico di Creative Assembly!

  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Super Nintendo Classic Mini
  3. Notizie
  4. Super Nintendo Mini: trailer di lancio dallo stile retrò

Super Nintendo Mini: trailer di lancio dallo stile retrò

di
Video PlayStation Plus trailerPlayStation Plus
Video Games with Gold trailerGames with Gold
Video FIFA 18 VIDEOFIFA 18
Video KOCH media VIDEOKOCH media
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Nintendo celebra il lancio di SNES Mini con un trailer nostalgico dallo stile retrò: accompagnato dallo slogan "una piccola console, una grande nostalgia", il video offre una breve panoramica di tutti i giochi preinstallati all'interno del Super Nintendo Mini.

Super NES Mini include 21 diversi giochi, tra cui F-Zero, Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, Secret of Mana, Super Mario RPG e Super Metroid.

  • Contra III The Alien Wars
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • Final Fantasy III
  • F-Zero
  • Kirby Super Star
  • The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past
  • Mega Man X
  • Secret of Mana
  • Star Fox
  • Star Fox 2
  • Super Ghouls n Ghosts
  • Super Mario Kart
  • Super Mario RPG Legend of the Seven Stars
  • Super Mario World
  • Super Mario World 2 Yoshi’s Island
  • Super Metroid
  • EarthBound
  • Kirby's Dream Course
  • Street Fighter II Turbo Hyper Fighting
  • Super Castlevania IV
  • Super Punch-Out!

Da segnalare la presenza di Star Fox 2, titolo previsto inizialmente per il 1995 e mai pubblicato, nonostante lo sviluppo fosse ormai completo. E voi, avete comprato SNES Mini? Cosa ne pensate della nuova micro console Nintendo?

Quanto è interessante?
3
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Super Nintendo Classic Mini

  1. Total War Warhammer 2 giocato in diretta su Twitch e YouTube dalle 16:00
  2. Cuphead: un nuovo trailer per celebrare il lancio del gioco

Super Nintendo Classic Mini

Super Nintendo Classic Mini
  • In Uscita su
  • Switch
  • Genere: Non disponibile

quanto attendi Super Nintendo Classic Mini?

80%

Molto atteso
Aggiungi il tuo hype

Contenuti più Letti