Super Nintendo Mini: trailer di lancio dallo stile retrò

Super NES Mini include 21 diversi giochi, tra cui F-Zero, Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, Secret of Mana, Super Mario RPG e Super Metroid.
- Contra III The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- Final Fantasy III
- F-Zero
- Kirby Super Star
- The Legend of Zelda A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Super Ghouls n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario World 2 Yoshi’s Island
- Super Metroid
- EarthBound
- Kirby's Dream Course
- Street Fighter II Turbo Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Punch-Out!
Da segnalare la presenza di Star Fox 2, titolo previsto inizialmente per il 1995 e mai pubblicato, nonostante lo sviluppo fosse ormai completo. E voi, avete comprato SNES Mini? Cosa ne pensate della nuova micro console Nintendo?
