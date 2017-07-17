Superhot VR, The Surge Demo e PES 2018 Beta tra le novità del PlayStation Store

ha annunciato le principali novità della settimana sul PlayStation Store europeo. Tra i giochi in arrivo troviamo, Children of the Zodiarcs,e Fortnite.

PlayStation 4

Children of Zodiarcs

Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

The Girl and the Robot

Superhot VR

Superhot Mind is Software Bundle

Superhot

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution

The Surge Demo

ACA Neo Geo King of the Monsters

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Online Beta

Fortnite Standard Founder's Pack

Fortnite Deluxe Founder's Pack

Fortnite Super Deluxe Founder's Pack

Fortnite – Limited Edition Founder's Pack

Euro Fishing: Urban Edition

Conga Master

Happy Dungeons Open Beta

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Ash Engineering Set

Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm Part 3: Obliteration

Altri contnuti da segnalare sono la demo di The Surge e il client per partecipare alla fase beta di Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. Arrivano anche i nuovi DLC di Rainbow Six Siege (Ash Engineering Set) e Sniper Elite 4 (Deathstorm Part 3: Obliteration).