Superhot VR, The Surge Demo e PES 2018 Beta tra le novità del PlayStation Store

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha annunciato le principali novità della settimana sul PlayStation Store europeo. Tra i giochi in arrivo troviamo Superhot VR, Children of the Zodiarcs, Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles e Fortnite.

PlayStation 4

  • Children of Zodiarcs
  • Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
  • The Girl and the Robot
  • Superhot VR
  • Superhot Mind is Software Bundle
  • Superhot
  • The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution
  • The Surge Demo
  • ACA Neo Geo King of the Monsters
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Online Beta
  • Fortnite Standard Founder's Pack
  • Fortnite Deluxe Founder's Pack
  • Fortnite Super Deluxe Founder's Pack
  • Fortnite – Limited Edition Founder's Pack
  • Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
  • Conga Master
  • Happy Dungeons Open Beta
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Ash Engineering Set
  • Sniper Elite 4: Deathstorm Part 3: Obliteration

Altri contnuti da segnalare sono la demo di The Surge e il client per partecipare alla fase beta di Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. Arrivano anche i nuovi DLC di Rainbow Six Siege (Ash Engineering Set) e Sniper Elite 4 (Deathstorm Part 3: Obliteration).

