SXSW Gaming Awards 2017: Overwatch si aggiudica il maggior numero di candidature

Di seguito, vi proponiamo la lista completa:
Video Game of the Year
Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Mobile Game of the Year
Clash Royale – Supercell
Pokémon GO – Niantic
Pokémon Sun and Moon – The Pokémon Company / Game Freak
Reigns – Devolver Digital / Nerial
Severed – DrinkBox Studios
Tabletop Game of the Year
Arkham Horror: The Card Game – Fantasy Flight Games
Captain Sonar – Asmodee North America
Inis – Asmodee North America
Mechs vs Minions – Riot Games
The Others – CMON Inc.
Esports Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Activision / Infinity Ward
Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios / The Coalition
Killer Instinct: Season 3 – Microsoft Studios / Iron Galaxy Studios
Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
Street Fighter V – Capcom
Trending Game of the Year
Dead by Daylight – Starbreeze Studios / Behaviour Digital Inc.
Job Simulator – Owlchemy Labs
Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team
Who’s Your Daddy – Evil Tortilla Games
Fan Creation of the Year
Brutal Doom 64 – Sergeant_Mark_IV
Enderal – The Shards of Order – SureAI Team
Fallout 1.5: Resurrection – Resurrection Team
Fallout: Revelation – MechanicalCakeTV
Jack – A Stanley Parable Short Film – Vesio Productions
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation
1979 Revolution: Black Friday – INK Stories
Fragments of Him – Sassybot
Orwell – Surprise Attack / Osmotic Studios
Quadrilateral Cowboy – Blendo Games
That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games
Excellence in Narrative
Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo
The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio
Oxenfree – Night School Studio
That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Excellence in Design
Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
INSIDE – Playdead
Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
The Witness – Thekla, Inc.
Excellence in Gameplay
Dark Souls III – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment / FromSoftware, Inc.
Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo
I Expect You to Die – Schell Games
Milgior gioco finanziato dai fan
Darkest Dungeon – Red Hook Studios
Hyper Light Drifter – Heart Machine
Starbound – Chucklefish Games
SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team
That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games
Propietà intelletuale più promettente
Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo
Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Games / ConcernedApe
SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team
Tom Clancy’s The Division – Ubisoft / Ubisoft Massive
Personaggio più memorabile
Firewatch – Henry & Delilah
The Last Guardian – Trico
Overwatch – Tracer
Titanfall 2 – BT-7274
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake
Excellence in Multiplayer
Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.
Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE
Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios / The Coalition
Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
SpeedRunners – tinyBuild / DoubleDutch Games
Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment
Excellence in Convergence (al titolo che ha saputo unire diversi medium)
Batman: Arkham VR – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Rocksteady Studios
Batman: The Telltale Series – Telltale Games
FIFA 17 – EA Sports / EA Canada
NBA 2K17 – 2K Sports / Visual Concepts
Total War: WARHAMMER – SEGA / Creative Assembly
Excellence in Art
ABZÛ – 505 Games / Giant Squid
Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo
INSIDE – Playdead
Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
The Witness – Thekla Inc.
Excellence in Animation
DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
INSIDE – Playdead
The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio
Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Excellence in Visual Achievement
Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE
DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix
Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Excellence in Technical Achievement
Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE
No Man’s Sky – Sony Interactive Entertainment / Hello Games
Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment
Pokémon GO – Niantic
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Excellence in Musical Score
DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software
Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix
Hyper Light Drifter – Heart Machine
The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio
Thumper – Drool
Excellence in SFX (effetti sonori)
Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE
Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
INSIDE – Playdead
Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog
Ottimo risultato anche per Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro che ottiene 8 nomination, DOOM (6), Titanfall 2 e Firewatch (5), e INSIDE, The Last Guardian, Battlefield 1 e Dishonored 2, a pari merito con 4 candidature. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 18 marzo 2017.