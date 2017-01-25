SXSW Gaming Awards 2017: Overwatch si aggiudica il maggior numero di candidature

Sono appena state annunciate le nomination degli SXSW Gaming Awards 2017, evento che premia i migliori esponenti del medium videoludico. Quest'anno il titolo che ha ottenuto più candidature - ben 10 - è, l'arena shooter di

Di seguito, vi proponiamo la lista completa:

Video Game of the Year

Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Mobile Game of the Year

Clash Royale – Supercell

Pokémon GO – Niantic

Pokémon Sun and Moon – The Pokémon Company / Game Freak

Reigns – Devolver Digital / Nerial

Severed – DrinkBox Studios

Tabletop Game of the Year

Arkham Horror: The Card Game – Fantasy Flight Games

Captain Sonar – Asmodee North America

Inis – Asmodee North America

Mechs vs Minions – Riot Games

The Others – CMON Inc.

Esports Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Activision / Infinity Ward

Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios / The Coalition

Killer Instinct: Season 3 – Microsoft Studios / Iron Galaxy Studios

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Street Fighter V – Capcom

Trending Game of the Year

Dead by Daylight – Starbreeze Studios / Behaviour Digital Inc.

Job Simulator – Owlchemy Labs

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team

Who’s Your Daddy – Evil Tortilla Games

Fan Creation of the Year

Brutal Doom 64 – Sergeant_Mark_IV

Enderal – The Shards of Order – SureAI Team

Fallout 1.5: Resurrection – Resurrection Team

Fallout: Revelation – MechanicalCakeTV

Jack – A Stanley Parable Short Film – Vesio Productions

Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation

1979 Revolution: Black Friday – INK Stories

Fragments of Him – Sassybot

Orwell – Surprise Attack / Osmotic Studios

Quadrilateral Cowboy – Blendo Games

That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games

Excellence in Narrative

Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo

The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio

Oxenfree – Night School Studio

That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Excellence in Design

Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios

INSIDE – Playdead

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

The Witness – Thekla, Inc.

Excellence in Gameplay

Dark Souls III – BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment / FromSoftware, Inc.

Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo

I Expect You to Die – Schell Games

Milgior gioco finanziato dai fan

Darkest Dungeon – Red Hook Studios

Hyper Light Drifter – Heart Machine

Starbound – Chucklefish Games

SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team

That Dragon, Cancer – Numinous Games

Propietà intelletuale più promettente

Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Games / ConcernedApe

SUPERHOT – SUPERHOT Team

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Ubisoft / Ubisoft Massive

Personaggio più memorabile

Firewatch – Henry & Delilah

The Last Guardian – Trico

Overwatch – Tracer

Titanfall 2 – BT-7274

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake

Excellence in Multiplayer

Awarded to the game with the best player-to-player interaction experience.

Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE

Gears of War 4 – Microsoft Studios / The Coalition

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

SpeedRunners – tinyBuild / DoubleDutch Games

Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment

Excellence in Convergence (al titolo che ha saputo unire diversi medium)

Batman: Arkham VR – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment / Rocksteady Studios

Batman: The Telltale Series – Telltale Games

FIFA 17 – EA Sports / EA Canada

NBA 2K17 – 2K Sports / Visual Concepts

Total War: WARHAMMER – SEGA / Creative Assembly

Excellence in Art

ABZÛ – 505 Games / Giant Squid

Firewatch – Panic Inc. / Campo Santo

INSIDE – Playdead

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

The Witness – Thekla Inc.

Excellence in Animation

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

INSIDE – Playdead

The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Excellence in Visual Achievement

Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix

Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Excellence in Technical Achievement

Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE

No Man’s Sky – Sony Interactive Entertainment / Hello Games

Overwatch – Blizzard Entertainment

Pokémon GO – Niantic

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Excellence in Musical Score

DOOM – Bethesda Softworks / id Software

Final Fantasy XV – Square Enix

Hyper Light Drifter – Heart Machine

The Last Guardian – Sony Interactive Entertainment / SIE Japan Studio

Thumper – Drool

Excellence in SFX (effetti sonori)

Battlefield 1 – Electronic Arts / EA DICE

Dishonored 2 – Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios

INSIDE – Playdead

Titanfall 2 – Electronic Arts / Respawn Entertainment

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Sony Computer Entertainment / Naughty Dog

Ottimo risultato anche per Uncharted 4: Fine di un Ladro che ottiene 8 nomination, DOOM (6), Titanfall 2 e Firewatch (5), e INSIDE, The Last Guardian, Battlefield 1 e Dishonored 2, a pari merito con 4 candidature. I vincitori saranno annunciati il 18 marzo 2017.