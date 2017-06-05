Tekken 7 debutta al primo posto della classifica software inglese

Life is Strange (Episodio 2) Oggi alle ore 16:00

Tekken 7 è il nuovo leader della classifica software inglese: il picchiaduro di Bandai Namco debutta la primo posto della UK Charts, ripetendo quindi i fasti di Tekken 3, uscito nel 1998 su PS One.

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 debuttò in seconda posizione nel 2012 mentre Tekken 6 (2009) non andò oltre l'ottava posizione nella settimana di lancio in Inghilterra. Di seguito la top ten completa.

Classifica Software UK - 5 Giugno 2017

  1. Tekken 7
  2. Overwatch
  3. Injustice 2
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. FIFA 17
  6. Prey
  7. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  8. Horizon Zero Dawn
  9. Rocket League
  10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Per quanto riguarda le altre nuove uscite della settimana segnaliamo MXGP3 in ventiduesima posizione e Star Trek Bridge Crew al sedicesimo posto.

