Tekken 7 debutta al primo posto della classifica software inglese

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 debuttò in seconda posizione nel 2012 mentre Tekken 6 (2009) non andò oltre l'ottava posizione nella settimana di lancio in Inghilterra. Di seguito la top ten completa.
Classifica Software UK - 5 Giugno 2017
- Tekken 7
- Overwatch
- Injustice 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 17
- Prey
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Rocket League
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Per quanto riguarda le altre nuove uscite della settimana segnaliamo MXGP3 in ventiduesima posizione e Star Trek Bridge Crew al sedicesimo posto.
