Tekken 7 debutta al primo posto della classifica software inglese

è il nuovo leader della classifica software inglese: il picchiaduro didebutta la primo posto della UK Charts, ripetendo quindi i fasti di, uscito nel 1998 su PS One.

Tekken Tag Tournament 2 debuttò in seconda posizione nel 2012 mentre Tekken 6 (2009) non andò oltre l'ottava posizione nella settimana di lancio in Inghilterra. Di seguito la top ten completa.

Classifica Software UK - 5 Giugno 2017

Tekken 7 Overwatch Injustice 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 17 Prey Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Horizon Zero Dawn Rocket League Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Per quanto riguarda le altre nuove uscite della settimana segnaliamo MXGP3 in ventiduesima posizione e Star Trek Bridge Crew al sedicesimo posto.