Tekken 7, Kung Fury e Danger Zone tra le novità del PlayStation Store

PlayStation 4
Questa settimana su PlayStation 4 arrivano MXGP 3 (versione Standard e Special Edition), Star Trek Bridge Crew, Toukiden 2 Demo, Tekken 7 (Standard e Deluxe) e Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle.
- MXGP3 Special Edition
- MXGP3 The Official Motocross Videogame
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- Danger Zone
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
- Kung Fury Street Rage
- Clicker Heroes: Transcendence Starter Pack
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
- Thea: The Awakening
- Paddle Vs. Paddl
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Lithium: Inmate 39
- Digerati Bundle 3 Pack Part 3
- Toukiden 2 Free Alliances Version
- Mortal Blitz
- ACA Neo Geo Metal Slug 2
- Tekken 7
- Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle
- Puzzle Showdown 4K
PlayStation Vita
- Bodycheck
- YS Origin
- Toukiden 2 Free Alliances Version
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! Demo
Su PlayStation Vita sono invece ora disponibili YS Origin e le demo di Cladun Returns This Is Sengoku e Toukiden 2.
