Tekken 7, Kung Fury e Danger Zone tra le novità del PlayStation Store

di
Anch questa settimana, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con nuovi contenuti per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation Vita. Tra le novità in arrivo segnaliamo MXGP3 The Official Motocross Videogame, Kung Fury Street Rage, Toukiden 2 Free Alliances Version e Tekken 7.

PlayStation 4
Questa settimana su PlayStation 4 arrivano MXGP 3 (versione Standard e Special Edition), Star Trek Bridge Crew, Toukiden 2 Demo, Tekken 7 (Standard e Deluxe) e Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle.

  • MXGP3 Special Edition
  • MXGP3 The Official Motocross Videogame
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • Danger Zone
  • Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
  • Kung Fury Street Rage
  • Clicker Heroes: Transcendence Starter Pack
  • Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
  • Thea: The Awakening
  • Paddle Vs. Paddl
  • Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  • Lithium: Inmate 39
  • Digerati Bundle 3 Pack Part 3
  • Toukiden 2 Free Alliances Version
  • Mortal Blitz
  • ACA Neo Geo Metal Slug 2
  • Tekken 7
  • Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition
  • Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Complete Bundle
  • Puzzle Showdown 4K

PlayStation Vita

  • Bodycheck
  • YS Origin
  • Toukiden 2 Free Alliances Version
  • Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! Demo

Su PlayStation Vita sono invece ora disponibili YS Origin e le demo di Cladun Returns This Is Sengoku e Toukiden 2.

