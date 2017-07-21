Tekken 7 e Playstation 4 in testa alla classifica di vendita americana

Nella giornata di oggi il gruppoha diffuso i dati di vendita hardware e software registrati negli Stati Uniti a Giugno. In testa alle due classifiche troviamo rispettivamente

Di seguito vi elenchiamo le classifiche con i dieci giochi più venduti in generale e per ogni singola piattaforma (i titoli contrassegnati con un asterisco non includono le vendite digitali):

Top 10 Generale

Tekken 7

Injustice 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Arms*

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

Mario Kart 8*

Overwatch

NBA 2K17

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Top 10 Playstation 4

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Tekken 7

Injustice 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Horizon: Zero Dawn

MLB The Show 17

Overwatch*

NBA 2K17

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Battlefield 1

Top 10 Xbox One





Injustice 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Tekken 7

Overwatch*

Forza Horizon 3

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

NBA 2K17

Rainbow Six Siege

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Top 10 Nintendo Switch

Arms*

Mario Kart 8*

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers*

1-2-Switch*

Disagea 5 Complete*

Cars 3: Driven to Win*

Cave Story*

Lego City Undercover*

Just Dance 2017*

Top 10 Giochi Portatili

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia*

Pokemon: Sun*

Pokemon: Moon*

Ever Oasis*

Super Mario Maker*

Super Smash Bros.*

Mario Kart 7*

Mario Sports Superstars*

Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World*

Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D*

Top 10 Giochi più venduti nel 2017

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

For Honor

Grand Theft Auto V

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Injustice 2

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Resident Evil 7

NBA 2K17

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Top 10 Giochi più venduti negli ultimi 12 mesi

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Battlefield 1

NBA 2K17

Madden NFL 17

Grand Theft Auto V

FIFA 17

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Final Fantasy XV

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Overwatch*

Sul fronte hardware, invece, Playstation 4 si è mantenuta al primo posto della classifica americana, guidata dalle ottime vendite registrate dal modello Slim Gold da 1TB. Voi avete fatto acquisti a Giugno?