Tekken 7 e Playstation 4 in testa alla classifica di vendita americana

di
Nella giornata di oggi il gruppo NPD ha diffuso i dati di vendita hardware e software registrati negli Stati Uniti a Giugno. In testa alle due classifiche troviamo rispettivamente Playstation 4 e Tekken 7.

Di seguito vi elenchiamo le classifiche con i dieci giochi più venduti in generale e per ogni singola piattaforma (i titoli contrassegnati con un asterisco non includono le vendite digitali):

Top 10 Generale

  • Tekken 7
  • Injustice 2
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Arms*
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  • Mario Kart 8*
  • Overwatch
  • NBA 2K17
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn

Top 10 Playstation 4

  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Tekken 7
  • Injustice 2
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • MLB The Show 17
  • Overwatch*
  • NBA 2K17
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Battlefield 1

Top 10 Xbox One

  • Injustice 2
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Tekken 7
  • Overwatch*
  • Forza Horizon 3
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  • NBA 2K17
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Top 10 Nintendo Switch

  • Arms*
  • Mario Kart 8*
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  • Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers*
  • 1-2-Switch*
  • Disagea 5 Complete*
  • Cars 3: Driven to Win*
  • Cave Story*
  • Lego City Undercover*
  • Just Dance 2017*

Top 10 Giochi Portatili

  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia*
  • Pokemon: Sun*
  • Pokemon: Moon*
  • Ever Oasis*
  • Super Mario Maker*
  • Super Smash Bros.*
  • Mario Kart 7*
  • Mario Sports Superstars*
  • Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World*
  • Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D*

Top 10 Giochi più venduti nel 2017

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  • For Honor
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • Injustice 2
  • Mass Effect: Andromeda
  • Resident Evil 7
  • NBA 2K17
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Top 10 Giochi più venduti negli ultimi 12 mesi

  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  • Battlefield 1
  • NBA 2K17
  • Madden NFL 17
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • FIFA 17
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Final Fantasy XV
  • Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Overwatch*

Sul fronte hardware, invece, Playstation 4 si è mantenuta al primo posto della classifica americana, guidata dalle ottime vendite registrate dal modello Slim Gold da 1TB. Voi avete fatto acquisti a Giugno?

FONTE: Gamespot


