Tekken 7 e Playstation 4 in testa alla classifica di vendita americana

Di seguito vi elenchiamo le classifiche con i dieci giochi più venduti in generale e per ogni singola piattaforma (i titoli contrassegnati con un asterisco non includono le vendite digitali):
Top 10 Generale
- Tekken 7
- Injustice 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Arms*
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Mario Kart 8*
- Overwatch
- NBA 2K17
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
Top 10 Playstation 4
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Tekken 7
- Injustice 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- MLB The Show 17
- Overwatch*
- NBA 2K17
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Battlefield 1
Top 10 Xbox One
- Injustice 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tekken 7
- Overwatch*
- Forza Horizon 3
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- NBA 2K17
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Top 10 Nintendo Switch
- Arms*
- Mario Kart 8*
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers*
- 1-2-Switch*
- Disagea 5 Complete*
- Cars 3: Driven to Win*
- Cave Story*
- Lego City Undercover*
- Just Dance 2017*
Top 10 Giochi Portatili
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia*
- Pokemon: Sun*
- Pokemon: Moon*
- Ever Oasis*
- Super Mario Maker*
- Super Smash Bros.*
- Mario Kart 7*
- Mario Sports Superstars*
- Poochy & Yoshi's Wooly World*
- Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D*
Top 10 Giochi più venduti nel 2017
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- For Honor
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Injustice 2
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Resident Evil 7
- NBA 2K17
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Top 10 Giochi più venduti negli ultimi 12 mesi
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Battlefield 1
- NBA 2K17
- Madden NFL 17
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 17
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Final Fantasy XV
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Overwatch*
Sul fronte hardware, invece, Playstation 4 si è mantenuta al primo posto della classifica americana, guidata dalle ottime vendite registrate dal modello Slim Gold da 1TB. Voi avete fatto acquisti a Giugno?
FONTE: Gamespot Quanto è interessante?