The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Ultimate Edition Vinyl Box Set in arrivo il 6 ottobre

Lato A
- 1. Dragonborn (3:56)
- 2. Awake (1:30)
- 3. From Past to Present (5:03)
- 4. Unbroken Road (6:21)
- 5. Ancient Stones (4:42)
- 6. The City Gates (3:45)
- 7. Silent Footsteps (2:50)
Lato B
- 8. Dragonsreach (2:19)
- 9. Tooth and Claw (1:47)
- 10. Under and Ancient Sun (3:35)
- 11. Death or Sovngarde (2:57)
- 12. Masser (6:04)
- 13. Distant Horizons (3:50)
- 14. Dawn (3:56)
- 15. The Jerall Mountains (3:15)
Lato C
- 16. Steel on Steel (1:41)
- 17. Secunda (2:03)
- 18. Imperial Throne (2:15)
- 19. Frostfall (3:22)
- 20. Night without Stars (0:41)
- 21. Into Darkness (2:50)
- 22. Kyne's Peace (3:47)
- 23. Unbound (1:32)
- 24. Far Horizons (5:28)
Lato D
- 25. A Winter's Tale (3:19)
- 26. The Bannered Mare (2:25)
- 27. The Streets of Whiterun (4:01)
- 28. One They Fear (3:08)
- 29. The White River (3:28)
- 30. Silence Unbroken (2:20)
- 31. Standing Stones (6:37)
Lato E
- 32. Beneath the Ice (4:12)
- 33. Tundra (3:46)
- 34. Journey's End (4:07)
- 35. Before the Storm (1:03)
- 36. A Chance Meeting (3:10)
- 37. Out of the Cold (3:01)
- 38. Around the Fire (3:09)
- 39. Shadows and Echoes (2:18)
Lato F
- 40. Caught off Guard (1:10)
- 41. Aurora (7:18)
- 42. Blood and Steel (2:09)
- 43. Towers and Shadows (2:21)
- 44. Seven Thousand Steps (1:05)
- 45. Solitude (2:10)
- 46. Watch the Skies (2:16)
- 47. The Gathering Storm (2:53)
- 48. Sky Above, Voice Within (3:56)
Lato G
- 49. Death in the Darkness (2:36)
- 50. Shattered Shields (2:38)
- 51. Sovngarde (3:33)
- 52. Wind Guide You (9:02)
La colonna sonora sarà disponibile sullo store online di Bethesda dal 6 ottobre e sarà imn vendita nel weekend allo stand del publisher al Comic-Con di New York.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti