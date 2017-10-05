Logo Everyeye.it

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Ultimate Edition Vinyl Box Set in arrivo il 6 ottobre

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Bethesda ha annunciato l'arrivo della colonna sonora di The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim in vinile: il ricco pacchetto, intitolato The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Ultimate Edition Vinyl Box Set include 52 tracce tratte dalla colonna sonora del gioco, composte da Jeremy Soule.

Lato A

  • 1. Dragonborn (3:56)
  • 2. Awake (1:30)
  • 3. From Past to Present (5:03)
  • 4. Unbroken Road (6:21)
  • 5. Ancient Stones (4:42)
  • 6. The City Gates (3:45)
  • 7. Silent Footsteps (2:50)

Lato B

  • 8. Dragonsreach (2:19)
  • 9. Tooth and Claw (1:47)
  • 10. Under and Ancient Sun (3:35)
  • 11. Death or Sovngarde (2:57)
  • 12. Masser (6:04)
  • 13. Distant Horizons (3:50)
  • 14. Dawn (3:56)
  • 15. The Jerall Mountains (3:15)

Lato C

  • 16. Steel on Steel (1:41)
  • 17. Secunda (2:03)
  • 18. Imperial Throne (2:15)
  • 19. Frostfall (3:22)
  • 20. Night without Stars (0:41)
  • 21. Into Darkness (2:50)
  • 22. Kyne's Peace (3:47)
  • 23. Unbound (1:32)
  • 24. Far Horizons (5:28)

Lato D

  • 25. A Winter's Tale (3:19)
  • 26. The Bannered Mare (2:25)
  • 27. The Streets of Whiterun (4:01)
  • 28. One They Fear (3:08)
  • 29. The White River (3:28)
  • 30. Silence Unbroken (2:20)
  • 31. Standing Stones (6:37)

Lato E

  • 32. Beneath the Ice (4:12)
  • 33. Tundra (3:46)
  • 34. Journey's End (4:07)
  • 35. Before the Storm (1:03)
  • 36. A Chance Meeting (3:10)
  • 37. Out of the Cold (3:01)
  • 38. Around the Fire (3:09)
  • 39. Shadows and Echoes (2:18)

Lato F

  • 40. Caught off Guard (1:10)
  • 41. Aurora (7:18)
  • 42. Blood and Steel (2:09)
  • 43. Towers and Shadows (2:21)
  • 44. Seven Thousand Steps (1:05)
  • 45. Solitude (2:10)
  • 46. Watch the Skies (2:16)
  • 47. The Gathering Storm (2:53)
  • 48. Sky Above, Voice Within (3:56)

Lato G

  • 49. Death in the Darkness (2:36)
  • 50. Shattered Shields (2:38)
  • 51. Sovngarde (3:33)
  • 52. Wind Guide You (9:02)

La colonna sonora sarà disponibile sullo store online di Bethesda dal 6 ottobre e sarà imn vendita nel weekend allo stand del publisher al Comic-Con di New York.

