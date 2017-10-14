The Evil Within 2: la colonna sonora digitale è disponibile all'acquisto

Di seguiti vi elenchiamo la tracklist completa della colonna sonora di The Evil Within 2:
- Where It All Begins by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Into the Flameby Shuichi Kobori & Masatoshi Yanagi
- Fallen by Masatoshi Yanagi
- An Opportunity by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Entering Stem by Masatoshi Yanagi
- A Memory by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op.48 by Masatoshi Yanagi
- The Artist and the Gallery by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Guardian Chase by Masatoshi Yanagi
- The Lost by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Welcome to Union by Masatoshi Yanagi
- A Moment of Respite by Shuichi Kobori
- Union’s Falling Apart by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Spotted by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Tredwell Trucking by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Roaming the Streets by Masatoshi Yanagi
- The Artist’s Domain by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Masatoshi Yanagi
- Fight with the Guardian by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Deeper into Madness by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Meet My Beautiful Obscura by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Slipped Through My Fingers by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Psychoplasm by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Anima by Shuichi Kobori & Masatoshi Yanagi
- Agony on Display by Masatoshi Yanagi
- A Bouquet of Flesh and Blood by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Masatoshi Yanagi
- Aperture Watches by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Your Death Will Be My Art by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Masatoshi Yanagi
- One Final Photo by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Another Evil by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Theodore’s Disciples by Masatoshi Yanagi
- My Followers Call Me Father Theodore by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Hold Your Ground by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Sneaking Through the Forest by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Unspeakable Things by Masatoshi Yanagi
- The Harbinger by Masatoshi Yanagi
- The Bottomless Pit by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Pulled into the Abyss by Masatoshi Yanagi
- You Have to Stay Strong by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Through the Flames of Hell by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Climbing the Stronghold by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Facing Your Fears by Masatoshi Yanagi
- The Evil Within by Masatoshi Yanagi, John Johanas & Trent Haaga
- The Power of the Core Is Mine by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Remains of Union by Masatoshi Yanagi
- I Told You to Leave by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Making Your Way Home by Masatoshi Yanagi
- We Can Be a Family Again by Masatoshi Yanagi
- The Matriarch by Masatoshi Yanagi
- I Hope She’s Safe by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Prepare for Extraction by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Sacrifice by Masatoshi Yanagi
- An End to All of This by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Is It Finally over? by Masatoshi Yanagi
- Clair De Lune by Claude Achille Debussy & Shuichi Kobori
- Ordinary World by Hit House
La colonna sonora digitale può essere acquistata su Amazon.com al seguente indirizzo, decidendo di comprare il singolo brano oppure l'intero pacchetto. Sapevate che The Evil Within 2 nasconde numerosi Easter Egg all'interno del gioco?
