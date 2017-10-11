The Evil Within 2: pubblicata la lista dei Trofei sbloccabili

The Evil Within 2 include un totale di 52 diversi Trofei, così suddivisi: uno di Platino, uno d'Oro, 14 d'Argento e 36 di Bronzo.
- Learn to Survive Survived the nightmare, and everything in between - Platino
- Rookie Completed the game on Casual difficulty or higher - Bronzo
- Survivor Completed the game on Survival difficulty or higher - Bronzo
- Against All Odds Completed the game on Nightmare difficulty or higher - Argento
- You Asked For It…Again Completed the game in Classic Mode - Oro
- Welcome to Union Took the plunge back into STEM - Bronzo
- Taken Saw a chilling vision - Bronzo
- Not Running This Time Defeated the Guardian outside City Hall - Bronzo
- The Team Psychologist Found a potential ally in the Marrow - Bronzo
- Premature Finale Shut down a bloody performance - Argento
- Another Ally Survived an ordeal with the help of a new friend - Bronzo
- Crossing to the Other Side Provided a Harbinger sweet release - Bronzo
- Spiritual Awakening Came to terms with your past and present - Bronzo
- Fire Walk With Me Made it inside the enemy’s stronghold - Bronzo
- Overcome the Past Your trauma is no more - Argento
- Everything Comes Crumbling Down Reached the very end of the world - Bronzo
- Unfortunate Consequence Did what needed to be done to save your daughter - Argento
- Backup Ain’t Coming Completed the “Rogue Signal” side mission - Bronzo
- Skyes Out Completed the “The Last Step” side mission - Argento
- Finally, Free Experienced every traumatic encounter and made peace with your inner demons - Argento
- You Got Red In You Used your first Red Gel - Bronzo
- Stick in My Veins Completely upgraded all abilities - Argento
- Making Things a Little Easier Used your first High-Grade Weapon Parts - Bronzo
- Now You’re Playing with Power Upgraded a weapon to Level 3 - Bronzo
- A Little Extra Kick to it Upgraded one of your Warden Crossbow bolts to mac level - Bronzo
- They Never Even Stood A Chance Completely upgraded all weapons - Argento
- DIY Crafted something for the first time - Bronzo
- Echoes Within STEM Observed all Residual Memories - Argento
- Doing Some Detecting Collect 20 files - Bronzo
- Diligent Reader Collect all files - Argento
- Half the Stash Opened 16 lockers - Bronzo
- Locksmith Opened all lockers - Argento
- Good to See You Again Acquired the Warden Crossbow - Bronzo
- Chatting With Kidman Talked to Kidman about all of the photographic slides - Bronzo
- Powerhouse Acquired all standard weapons - Argento
- All in the Family Collected all of the Mysterious Objects - Argento
- Caffeine Addict Used every Coffee Maker at least once - Bronzo
- Thinning Them Out Killed 30 enemies - Bronzo
- Clearing a Path Killed 60 enemies - Bronzo
- Smoke Assassin Killed 3 enemies using upgraded Smoke Bolts - Bronzo
- Shock Therapy Stunned an enemy standing in water using a Shock Bolt - Bronzo
- Wait For It… Killed an enemy using an Ambush - Bronzo
- Kick, Shoot, Burn Killed 2 or more enemies at once using oil on the ground - Bronzo
- Bootable Offense Stomped and killed 15 fallen enemies - Bronzo
- I Am The Night Killed 10 enemies using Sneak Kills - Bronzo
- Sometimes Fighting Isn’t The Answer Avoided unnecessary bloodshed outside City Hall - Bronzo
- Death From Above Killed 2 or more enemies at once using a hanging lamp - Bronzo
- No More Playing With Fire Stopped a true believer from playing with his favorite toy - Bronzo
- Melancholy Memories Reminisced about every moment from the past - Bronzo
- I’ll Take You Down Myself Brought your own equipment to the barbecue this time - Argento
- That Cinematic Feel… Opted for a cinematic experience Bronzo
