The Evil Within 2: pubblicata la lista dei Trofei sbloccabili

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Il sito Power Pyx ha pubblicato la lista Trofei di The Evil Within 2, nuovo survival horror di Bethesda in arrivo nei negozi venerdì 13 ottobre. L'elenco, riportato di seguito, contiene spoiler sulla trama del gioco, se non volete anticipazioni potete interrompere qui la lettura.

The Evil Within 2 include un totale di 52 diversi Trofei, così suddivisi: uno di Platino, uno d'Oro, 14 d'Argento e 36 di Bronzo.

Trofei The Evil Within 2

  • Learn to Survive Survived the nightmare, and everything in between - Platino
  • Rookie Completed the game on Casual difficulty or higher - Bronzo
  • Survivor Completed the game on Survival difficulty or higher - Bronzo
  • Against All Odds Completed the game on Nightmare difficulty or higher - Argento
  • You Asked For It…Again Completed the game in Classic Mode - Oro
  • Welcome to Union Took the plunge back into STEM - Bronzo
  • Taken Saw a chilling vision - Bronzo
  • Not Running This Time Defeated the Guardian outside City Hall - Bronzo
  • The Team Psychologist Found a potential ally in the Marrow - Bronzo
  • Premature Finale Shut down a bloody performance - Argento
  • Another Ally Survived an ordeal with the help of a new friend - Bronzo
  • Crossing to the Other Side Provided a Harbinger sweet release - Bronzo
  • Spiritual Awakening Came to terms with your past and present - Bronzo
  • Fire Walk With Me Made it inside the enemy’s stronghold - Bronzo
  • Overcome the Past Your trauma is no more - Argento
  • Everything Comes Crumbling Down Reached the very end of the world - Bronzo
  • Unfortunate Consequence Did what needed to be done to save your daughter - Argento
  • Backup Ain’t Coming Completed the “Rogue Signal” side mission - Bronzo
  • Skyes Out Completed the “The Last Step” side mission - Argento
  • Finally, Free Experienced every traumatic encounter and made peace with your inner demons - Argento
  • You Got Red In You Used your first Red Gel - Bronzo
  • Stick in My Veins Completely upgraded all abilities - Argento
  • Making Things a Little Easier Used your first High-Grade Weapon Parts - Bronzo
  • Now You’re Playing with Power Upgraded a weapon to Level 3 - Bronzo
  • A Little Extra Kick to it Upgraded one of your Warden Crossbow bolts to mac level - Bronzo
  • They Never Even Stood A Chance Completely upgraded all weapons - Argento
  • DIY Crafted something for the first time - Bronzo
  • Echoes Within STEM Observed all Residual Memories - Argento
  • Doing Some Detecting Collect 20 files - Bronzo
  • Diligent Reader Collect all files - Argento
  • Half the Stash Opened 16 lockers - Bronzo
  • Locksmith Opened all lockers - Argento
  • Good to See You Again Acquired the Warden Crossbow - Bronzo
  • Chatting With Kidman Talked to Kidman about all of the photographic slides - Bronzo
  • Powerhouse Acquired all standard weapons - Argento
  • All in the Family Collected all of the Mysterious Objects - Argento
  • Caffeine Addict Used every Coffee Maker at least once - Bronzo
  • Thinning Them Out Killed 30 enemies - Bronzo
  • Clearing a Path Killed 60 enemies - Bronzo
  • Smoke Assassin Killed 3 enemies using upgraded Smoke Bolts - Bronzo
  • Shock Therapy Stunned an enemy standing in water using a Shock Bolt - Bronzo
  • Wait For It… Killed an enemy using an Ambush - Bronzo
  • Kick, Shoot, Burn Killed 2 or more enemies at once using oil on the ground - Bronzo
  • Bootable Offense Stomped and killed 15 fallen enemies - Bronzo
  • I Am The Night Killed 10 enemies using Sneak Kills - Bronzo
  • Sometimes Fighting Isn’t The Answer Avoided unnecessary bloodshed outside City Hall - Bronzo
  • Death From Above Killed 2 or more enemies at once using a hanging lamp - Bronzo
  • No More Playing With Fire Stopped a true believer from playing with his favorite toy - Bronzo
  • Melancholy Memories Reminisced about every moment from the past - Bronzo
  • I’ll Take You Down Myself Brought your own equipment to the barbecue this time - Argento
  • That Cinematic Feel… Opted for a cinematic experience Bronzo

Su Everyeye.it trovate le prime due ore di gameplay di The Evil Within 2, in attesa della recensione completa.

FONTE: PowerPyx
