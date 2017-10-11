The Evil Within 2: pubblicata la lista dei Trofei sbloccabili

Il sito Power Pyx ha pubblicato la lista Trofei di, nuovo survival horror diin arrivo nei negozi venerdì 13 ottobre. L'elenco, riportato di seguito, contiene spoiler sulla trama del gioco, se non volete anticipazioni potete interrompere qui la lettura.

The Evil Within 2 include un totale di 52 diversi Trofei, così suddivisi: uno di Platino, uno d'Oro, 14 d'Argento e 36 di Bronzo.

Trofei The Evil Within 2

Learn to Survive Survived the nightmare, and everything in between - Platino

Rookie Completed the game on Casual difficulty or higher - Bronzo

Survivor Completed the game on Survival difficulty or higher - Bronzo

Against All Odds Completed the game on Nightmare difficulty or higher - Argento

You Asked For It…Again Completed the game in Classic Mode - Oro

Welcome to Union Took the plunge back into STEM - Bronzo

Taken Saw a chilling vision - Bronzo

Not Running This Time Defeated the Guardian outside City Hall - Bronzo

The Team Psychologist Found a potential ally in the Marrow - Bronzo

Premature Finale Shut down a bloody performance - Argento

Another Ally Survived an ordeal with the help of a new friend - Bronzo

Crossing to the Other Side Provided a Harbinger sweet release - Bronzo

Spiritual Awakening Came to terms with your past and present - Bronzo

Fire Walk With Me Made it inside the enemy’s stronghold - Bronzo

Overcome the Past Your trauma is no more - Argento

Everything Comes Crumbling Down Reached the very end of the world - Bronzo

Unfortunate Consequence Did what needed to be done to save your daughter - Argento

Backup Ain’t Coming Completed the “Rogue Signal” side mission - Bronzo

Skyes Out Completed the “The Last Step” side mission - Argento

Finally, Free Experienced every traumatic encounter and made peace with your inner demons - Argento

You Got Red In You Used your first Red Gel - Bronzo

Stick in My Veins Completely upgraded all abilities - Argento

Making Things a Little Easier Used your first High-Grade Weapon Parts - Bronzo

Now You’re Playing with Power Upgraded a weapon to Level 3 - Bronzo

A Little Extra Kick to it Upgraded one of your Warden Crossbow bolts to mac level - Bronzo

They Never Even Stood A Chance Completely upgraded all weapons - Argento

DIY Crafted something for the first time - Bronzo

Echoes Within STEM Observed all Residual Memories - Argento

Doing Some Detecting Collect 20 files - Bronzo

Diligent Reader Collect all files - Argento

Half the Stash Opened 16 lockers - Bronzo

Locksmith Opened all lockers - Argento

Good to See You Again Acquired the Warden Crossbow - Bronzo

Chatting With Kidman Talked to Kidman about all of the photographic slides - Bronzo

Powerhouse Acquired all standard weapons - Argento

All in the Family Collected all of the Mysterious Objects - Argento

Caffeine Addict Used every Coffee Maker at least once - Bronzo

Thinning Them Out Killed 30 enemies - Bronzo

Clearing a Path Killed 60 enemies - Bronzo

Smoke Assassin Killed 3 enemies using upgraded Smoke Bolts - Bronzo

Shock Therapy Stunned an enemy standing in water using a Shock Bolt - Bronzo

Wait For It… Killed an enemy using an Ambush - Bronzo

Kick, Shoot, Burn Killed 2 or more enemies at once using oil on the ground - Bronzo

Bootable Offense Stomped and killed 15 fallen enemies - Bronzo

I Am The Night Killed 10 enemies using Sneak Kills - Bronzo

Sometimes Fighting Isn’t The Answer Avoided unnecessary bloodshed outside City Hall - Bronzo

Death From Above Killed 2 or more enemies at once using a hanging lamp - Bronzo

No More Playing With Fire Stopped a true believer from playing with his favorite toy - Bronzo

Melancholy Memories Reminisced about every moment from the past - Bronzo

I’ll Take You Down Myself Brought your own equipment to the barbecue this time - Argento

That Cinematic Feel… Opted for a cinematic experience Bronzo

Su Everyeye.it trovate le prime due ore di gameplay di The Evil Within 2, in attesa della recensione completa.