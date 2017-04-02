The King of Fighter XIV: vediamo Rock Howard in azione contro Terry Bogard

ha pubblicato un nuovo video di gameplay per, in cui possiamo vedere un incontro fra(nuovo combattente che verrà introdotto con il prossimo DLC Character) e: ve lo abbiamo riportato in cima alla notizia.

Comparso per la prima volta in Garou Mark of the Wolves, Rock Howard si aggiungerà presto al roster di The King of Fighter XIV con il rilascio di un DLC Character (la data di pubblicazione non è stata ancora annunciata). Il video di gameplay ci permette di farci un'idea sullo stile di combattimento del personaggio, apprezzandone alcune combo e la finisher. Ricordiamo che The King of Fighter XIV (di cui potete leggere la nostra recensione) è disponibile in esclusiva su Playstation 4.