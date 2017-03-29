The King of Fighters XIV: annunciato il personaggio di Rock Howard

Rock Howard ha fatto la sua prima comparsa in Garou Mark of the Wolves, presto il lottatore arriverà anche nel roster dell'ultimo picchiaduto targato SNK. Nel momento in cui scriviamo, il publisher non ha annunciato uan data di uscita precisa per questo fighter, tuttavia è stato pubblicato un trailer che trovate in apertura della notizia.
Overwatch - Orisa Oggi alle ore 17:00
Giochiamo in diretta con il nuovo eroe di Overwatch!
The King of Fighters XIV: annunciato il personaggio di Rock Howarddi
Davide Leoni
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Atlus USA ha annunciato che Rock Howard entrerà a far parte del roster di The King of Fighters XIV. Si tratta del quarto lottatore che farà la sua comparsa come DLC, dopo Whip, Ryuji Yamazaki e Vanessa.
Altri contenuti per The King of Fighters 14
- The King of Fighters 14: un video mostra un match tra Ryuji Yamazaki e Jou Higashi
- The King of Fighter XIV: Vanessa si unirà presto al roster
- The King of Fighters Destiny: annunciata la serie animata in CGI
- The King of Fighters XIV: Ryuji Yamazaki a breve si unirà al roster
- The King of Fighter XIV: Whip è il primo personaggio introdotto con un DLC
Aggiungi in Collezione
The King of Fighters 14
-
Disponibile per
- PS4
-
Date di Pubblicazione
- PS4 : 26/08/2016
- Genere: Picchiaduro 2D
- Sviluppatore: SNK Playmore
- Publisher: SNK Playmore
- Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano
- +
che voto dai a The King of Fighters 14?
8
media su 7 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto