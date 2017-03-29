The King of Fighters XIV: annunciato il personaggio di Rock Howard

ha annunciato cheentrerà a far parte del roster di. Si tratta del quarto lottatore che farà la sua comparsa come DLC, dopo

Rock Howard ha fatto la sua prima comparsa in Garou Mark of the Wolves, presto il lottatore arriverà anche nel roster dell'ultimo picchiaduto targato SNK. Nel momento in cui scriviamo, il publisher non ha annunciato uan data di uscita precisa per questo fighter, tuttavia è stato pubblicato un trailer che trovate in apertura della notizia.