The King of Fighters XIV: annunciato il personaggio di Rock Howard

Atlus USA ha annunciato che Rock Howard entrerà a far parte del roster di The King of Fighters XIV. Si tratta del quarto lottatore che farà la sua comparsa come DLC, dopo Whip, Ryuji Yamazaki e Vanessa.

Rock Howard ha fatto la sua prima comparsa in Garou Mark of the Wolves, presto il lottatore arriverà anche nel roster dell'ultimo picchiaduto targato SNK. Nel momento in cui scriviamo, il publisher non ha annunciato uan data di uscita precisa per questo fighter, tuttavia è stato pubblicato un trailer che trovate in apertura della notizia.

The King of Fighters 14
The King of Fighters 14

    Disponibile per
  • PS4
    Date di Pubblicazione
  • PS4 : 26/08/2016
  • Genere: Picchiaduro 2D
  • Sviluppatore: SNK Playmore
  • Publisher: SNK Playmore
  • Lingua: Inglese con Sottotitoli in Italiano
